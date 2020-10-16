Tom Petty's Long-Awaited Wildflowers & All The Rest Out Today

Wildflowers was originally envisioned as a double album in 1994.

Tom Petty's final project, the long-awaited Wildflowers & All The Rest, is out today.

Wildflowers was originally envisioned as a double album in 1994 but Tom's label encouraged he hold back the second half of the project. Tom waited decades to share the second disc of his masterpiece with fans-a collection he named All The Rest.

The Wildflowers sessions were a breeding ground of prolific songwriting and recording, co-produced by Tom with legendary producer Rick Rubin and Mike Campbell. Now all 25 songs are being released as originally envisioned. This collection allows fans to see the entire recording process from demos, to the studio, to the stage, and more. It is a complete look at one of rock music's most unique and beloved albums.

Listen to 'Wildflowers & All The Rest' here:

