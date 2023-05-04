Tom Grennan Releases New Single 'How Does It Feel'

Chart-topping BRIT and Ivor Novello-nominated singer-songwriter Tom Grennan today releases his upbeat and elated new single 'How Does It Feel'. The latest offering from his highly anticipated third album What Ifs & Maybes, out on 16th June 2023 via Insanity Records.

Released today, 'How Does It Feel' arrives with an instantly infectious dance beat, bouncy melody, and sees Tom totally energised. 'How Does It Feel' is 2023's new party anthem guaranteed to boost your mood. Listen here.

Speaking about the new single, Tom said: "This song is a reflection of a moment in my life when I realised I had let something unreal slip. It's a reflection on the excitement that comes when you know you have a chance to rebuild. It's exciting, fun, and gives you the energy to want to get up and do what you believe in!"

What Ifs & Maybes is the story of Tom Grennan living his best creative life. An artist who knows he's just finished writing and recording the biggest, boldest, best set of songs of his shooting-star career.

A songwriter with a purpose, to embrace, encourage and lift listeners with lyrical positivity, brightness - and sky-scraping choruses to sing to the rafters. His high-flying, mood-boosting third album is a set of songs energised by the fact that, at work, at play, at home, he's blissfully happy. Galvanised by the potential that anything - thrillingly - can happen.

Tom has had a fantastic year so far,recently completing his first headline arena tour including a stellar, career-affirming show at the O2 arena in London, selling over 180,000 tickets across the UK and Europe.

With further dates booked across the country starting in June. Tom was also nominated for the 2023 BRIT Award for Alternative Rock/Rock Act, marking a pivotal year and his third consecutive BRIT nomination following Song of the Year with Mastercard for his international smash hit 'Little Bit Of Love', and Alternative/Rock Act, at the 2022 ceremony.

He's also recently given first class performances on The Graham Norton show as well as Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, and shows no sign of slowing down with him taking part in this year's Soccer Aid 2023, after being named Player of the Match in last year's game as well as making an appearance at Fearne Cotton's Happy Place Festival later in the year.

On the album, Tom said: "For this whole album, I've definitely made a conscious decision for it to be a record that people can just dance to. An album where people can listen in their own time, or fans can come to a show, and they can have that sense of escapism. I want them to feel they have no stress and no worries when they're listening to these songs. So I made that conscious decision to write some uptempo songs that can live in a party world. And How Does It Feel massively does that. ".

What Ifs & Maybes follows the success of Tom's breakthrough UK #1 and BRIT-certified GOLD album 'Evering Road', which included platinum-selling anthems 'Little Bit Of Love' and 'By Your Side' - both of which scored in the Top Three most played songs of 2021. Tom already counts four UK Top 10 singles to his name. And a hat-trick of his 2022 songs, 'Remind Me', 'Not Over Yet' with KSI and 'Lionheart (Fearless)' with Joel Corry, have all been named in The Biggest Songs of 2022 by The Official Big Top 40.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Frank Fieber