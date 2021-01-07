Tom Did It & HEN$HAW Kickstart 2021 With Motivational New Single 'Ordinary'

Coming from two different social classes in life, 'Ordinary', the new release by artists Tom Did It and HEN$HAW, shows that no matter what class you're from, we mentally go through similar struggles as we grow.

Built over a guitar-infused trap production by goodbyechase, emerging rapper HEN$HAW delivers a fierce and dynamic verse as Tom Did It's infectious hook and melodic rap-sung verse gives the song an anthemic vibe. 'Ordinary' exudes their confidence as both artists detail their inner drive and vulnerability, overcoming adversity and hardship on their journey to the top.

Tom Did It is a 17 year-old artist on the rise who learnt how to produce and write music by sheer graft at a startlingly young age.

Having already received support from the likes of Reprezent Radio, DUMMY, Fashionably Early, CLOUT, DiscoverNü and many more outlets early on in his career, the Harpenden artist's brand of melodic sung-rap akin to The Weeknd, Post Malone and Lil Uzi Vert has earned him props from both sides of the Atlantic.

