Tom Ciurczak Releases New Heartland Rock Album I AIN'T EVER GROWING UP

Southern California singer/songwriter Tom Ciurczak (Sir-zak) offers up an infectious blend of energetic rhythms, danceable beats and powerful storytelling lyrics that make you think you are listening to a crossbreed of Bruce Springsteen, Warren Zevon and Steve Earle, complete with Eagles-esque harmonies and hook-laden Eric Clapton style guitar work. Brought up to appreciate the intricacies of music by his father, a professional musician at the Military Academy of West Point, Tom learned, early on, about music's complex and distinct sounds and rhythms as well as the imagery that great storytelling can evoke.

Today (August 4), the new Ludlow TFC Record release I Ain't Ever Growing Up (Volume 1) by Tom Ciurczak (BMI), arrives in time to heat up this summer in America and beyond. After receiving airplay on over 250 radio stations in the U.S and Europe with his first album, Call Me Ishmael, SoCal-based singer-songwriter Tom Ciurczak releases the first half of his nostalgic heartland rock tunes in both CD and digital format. Amidst tightly produced acoustic and electric guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, percussion and a touch of harmonica, Ciurczak belts out the tales of his risky adventures and personal passions, honoring his path with full transparency and no apologies. (https://tomciurczak.com/product/922170)

With this album, Ciurczak shows his full range of musical styles and influences from Heartland Rock ("The Vault"), to '70s Prog ("Nights on Fire"), and Peter Gabriel-inspired World music ("Kilimanjaro Skies"). The styles of songs on the album, he says, pay homage to his musical heroes, and listeners will enjoy all new music with a retro feel inspired by the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Warren Zevon, Tom Petty, Paul Simon and outlaw country singer-songwriter Steve Earle.

Together with his ace recording and producing team - producer/drummer Stephen Haaker, sound and mastering engineer Brett Grossman, drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty/John Mellencamp), acoustic guitarist Angela Petrilli, bassist Travis Carlton (Robben Ford, Larry Carlton), and percussionist Richie Gajate Garcia (Phil Collins) - Ciurczak presents a diverse set, from coming-of-age tracks like "All Night Long" and "Action Out There," to the closer "Bonnie and Clyde," a romantic tune with an outlaw twist.

I Ain't Ever Growing Up is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Youtube, and Apple Music. Physical CDs are available on the artist's official website, on Bandcamp, and at live shows.