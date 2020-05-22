Tokyo Jetz Releases Anticipated Project 'Stimulus Package' Featuring Hits Respect, No Love Story And More

Grand Hustle Music Group artist Tokyo Jetz released her latest EP, Stimulus Package, last Friday. Fans showed an outpour of love, posting their own freestyles to the new song and showing her love on social media.

Produced by popular producers Mattazik, Tasha Catour, Al Geno and KWilz, Stimulus Package features 5 fun and relatable new tracks which can be described as her comeback project, since her last, in 2019. The Florida native paints a vivid lyrical picture with each song with her lead single "Respect", setting the tone for the project.

Tidal Music named Tokyo Jetz' EP "Album of the Week", which explores self confidence, being comfortable with your sexuality, focusing on your peace of mind and getting to your goals. This project comes before her highly anticipated studio album, "Outside", which features hit single SODD. Stimulus Package is available on all platforms.

Tracklist

1. Respect (Prod. Mattazik)

2. No Love Story (Prod. Tasha Catour)

3. Kay (Prod. KWilz x Mattazik)

4. Interlude (Prod. Al Geno x Mattazik)

5. See Me (Prod. Mattazik)

