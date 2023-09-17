Todd Mosby Releases New Album 'LAND OF ENCHANTMENT'

An award-winning musician from Missouri with jazz, folk, rock and Indian raga influences, Todd Mosby is a musical storyteller and landscape artist. He uses the guitar to whisk listeners away to a borderless realm where jazz, North Indian, composition and folk-rock create transformative experiences.

His latest album, Land of Enchantment, is a gorgeous scrapbook of the visual, emotive, spiritual and cultural interactions found within the New Mexico region. Exploring the mystique and passion it held for iconic American Southwest artists such as Georgia O'Keefe and Ansel Adams, Mosby and company do their part in making this journey in music both rewarding and unforgettable.

Coming along for the ride on Land of Enchantment are A-list musicians such as longtime Prince bassist Rhonda Smith; jazz-fusion icon saxophonist-composer, Tom Scott (Joni Mitchell, Quincy Jones, Frank Sinatra); drummer Vinnie Colaiuta (Herbie Hancock, Jeff Beck, Frank Zappa); Grammy-winning violinist Charlie Bisharat (Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Shadowfax); pianist Dapo Torimiro (Frank Ocean, Lauryn Hill); vocalist Laura Vall (Stevie Wonder); bassist Timothy Bailey (Ariana Grande, Julia Michaels, Jill Scott); award winning Los Angeles cellist Adrienne Woods (Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Christina Aguilera); two-time Grammy winning producer Jeffrey Weber (Linda Ronstadt, Freddie Hubbard, McCoy Tyner, David Crosby); and Emmy and Grammy-winning engineer Clark Germain (Michael Jackson, Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Bonnie Raitt).

Influenced by St. Louis's vibrantly varied cultural blend of Indian, African American, and Americana traditions, Mosby is one of a few musicians in America who has mastered western classical, jazz, and Indian raga musical forms, incorporating them freely as a part of his musical language.

Mosby attended Berklee College of Music-undergrad, Webster University-graduate along with 13 years studying classical North Indian music with Ustad Imrat Khan. He has the distinction of being the only guitarist to become a member of the famed Imdhad Khani Gharana of musicians, India's most prestigious family of sitar musicians dating back 500 to Tansen in the court of Mughal Emperor Akbar. From his years studying this rarified and sacred music, Imrat worked with Mosby to develop a unique guitar technique. This led to an innovative bridge instrument, the Imrat guitar, which has been undergoing design upgrades since 1997. Built by luthier Kim Schwartz to the performance specs of Mosby and the overall sonic palette of Imrat Khan, the resulting hybrid 18-stringed sitar-guitar instrument allows for a cross-cultural East-West musical dialogue right at your fingertips and integrated into his musical vocabulary.

Todd's compositions feature strong melodies, sometimes sung by female vocalists recalling the aesthetic of Brazilian musician Sérgio Mendes; virtuosic but lyrical instrumental prowess; deep-pocket grooves and a deep sense of spiritual intent.



TRACKLIST

1. Place ln The Sun (5:55)

2. Moonrise Samba (4:56)

3. Native Dancer (5:01)

4. A Distant Light (4:45)

5. Georgia's World (4:47)

6. Norwegian Wood (3:48)

7. Emerald Springs (3:02)

8. By The Time I Get To Phoenix (4:37)

TODD MOSBY - Guitars, Composer/Arranger

TOM SCOTT - Woodwinds

VINNIE COLAIUTA - Drums

RHONDA SMITH - Bass

CHARLIE BISHARAT - Violin

DAPO TORIMIRO – Piano

LAURA VALL - Vocals

TIMOTHY BAILEY - Bass

ARIANNA WOODS - Cello

DAVID LEACH - Percussion

RANYA IQBAL - Cello

PRODUCED BY: Jeffrey Weber

RECORDING/MIXING: Clark Germain

MASTERING: Tom Eaton