Todd Michael Hall Releases

Following the recent release of the debut track "Overdrive" from Riot V vocalist Todd Michael Hall, Todd is releasing another video from the upcoming debut solo album Sonic Healing.

The track "Let Loose Tonight" is a classic-sounding rocker that talks about the uplifting feeling of unwinding with live music after a long day. This message couldn't be more appropriate as the touring world comes back to life after the recent global pandemic.

The video centers around a pool party that Todd Michael Hall, Metal Church's Kurdt Vanderhoof and bandmates play at as they share the lyrics "Come on, Let Loose Tonight." The video for the song can be seen here: https://youtu.be/uVhtL7xcSp4.

"No matter how blessed you are or how much you love your job and your life, we all still have days that drain our energy. 'Let Loose Tonight' is about the power live music has to rejuvenate us and transform a tough day into a great night," explains Todd Michael Hall.

Sonic Healing - produced by Kurdt Vanderhoof - will be released on May 7th via Rat Pak Records and is now available for pre-order here: https://smarturl.it/toddmichaelhall.

From the infectious guitar riffs of the opening track "Overdrive", to the anthemic album finale of "Long Lost Rock & Rollers," Todd showcases his vocal range and passion for rock music. Songs like "Let Loose Tonight," "Running After You" and "Like No Other" are testaments to the magic that was created when Todd Michael Hall and Metal Church guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof began to focus on their deep love of classic rock icons like Boston, Rush, Styx, Foreigner and REO Speedwagon. Todd's multi-octave voice and Kurdt's riff writing capabilities create memorable songs that are reminiscent of the artists that inspired them to pursue a career in music.

This is never more apparent than on the debut single "Overdrive" - the video for which can be seen here: https://youtu.be/IfuykhdpaPs.

With thought provoking lyrics and rock-solid guitar riffs, Sonic Healing delivers all the power and punch that one would expect from these high-level players. An EPK on Sonic Healing can be seen here: https://youtu.be/GHuSvdqrlbw.