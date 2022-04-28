Tobias Dray Release New Single 'Bottle of Bombay'

Coming down from the espionage vibes of his last single, Tobias Dray today releases the atmospheric track "Bottle of Bombay" along with an official video. Juxtaposing tender melodies with glitchy production stylings, Dray further proves his propensity for sidestepping any mold he comes close to fitting into.

In the distorted haze of the music video, viewers see Dray as the cinematic protagonist at his breaking point. Directed by Nathan Lau, we get a glimpse of the more editorial side of Dray, perfectly paired with the turbulent storyline of the song itself.

On his new release, Dray said, "This song is about a toxic person that always brings problems, but you're still seeing them because of the short, good feeling they bring. It's only when you're alone that you realize how bad of an influence that person can be on you."

Prior to the release of "Bottle of Bombay," Dray introduced listeners to the cinematic, bass-driven world of "Espada Primo." These two releases, plus everything else he has up is sleeve, are heavily influenced by his affinity for anime. Fans will have a chance to hear these songs live starting in late May as Dray kicks off his headline "HMU" Tour of Europe and North America. Show dates and ticketing information can be found below.

At only 25 years old, Tobias Dray already has a decade in the music industry under his belt. A well-polished producer turned recording artist, the French musician is an agitator of what the indie-electronic genre typically entails. Having lived in Paris, London, Toronto, and soon heading to New York, Dray's music has a depth that could only be crafted by someone prone to open-minded experimentation across the globe.

Dray recognizes the role of a musician as a savvy marketer of their own brand and has built an online army of supporters, from millions of followers on TikTok, to his Spotify listenership that is quickly closing in on 1 million people monthly. His music has received early nods from Spotify, winning him coveted positions on the covers of the Lorem and Fresh Finds playlists.

His most streamed track to date "HMU" has garnered close to 9 million streams on Spotify alone. This summer, Dray will be embarking on a headline tour of Europe and North America in support of his latest releases.

Watch the new music video here:

"HMU" TOUR DATES

May 21 - London - The Courtyard Theatre

May 22 - Amsterdam - Cinetol

May 23 - Berlin - Maschinenhaus

May 25 - Paris - La Boule Noire

May 28 - St. Gallen - Flon

June 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

June 15 - San Francisco, CA - Pop Scene @ Brick + Mortar

June 22 - Toronto - Velvet Underground

June 23 - Montreal - Le Ministere

June 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right