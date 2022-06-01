To Write Love On Her Arms & Leyla Blue Share New Single 'It Still Rains in Paradise'

Non-profit organization, To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA) is excited to announce that they have partnered with singer-songwriter Leyla Blue on the release of her latest single, "It Still Rains in Paradise" to help raise awareness of the importance of mental health.

"It Still Rains in Paradise'' is Blue's most raw song yet - it pulls back the curtain behind her popstar persona to describe the crippling depression she experienced for years. The point is, according to Blue, to "turn the ugly feelings into something beautiful that others will see themselves in and realize that they are not alone." She believes that the false perception that everyone else is okay is responsible for large amounts of unnecessary suffering. "In sharing, there is healing."

Chad Moses, TWLOHA Director of Outreach & Experience, shares, "From our earliest days, TWLOHA has held the belief that while we don't always get to choose what stories we are a part of, we do get to choose how we respond. This sentiment is called to mind not only in this song, but in the overall arc of Leyla's music journey. For us it's easy to admire how she has allowed her passion for music to fuel deeper questions about being human, which in turn has created a sense of community; a sense of "no longer alone-ness." It's that sense of invitation in both her music and her heart for giving back which makes us believe that there is still so much more good to do, and more stories to intersect with."

To Write Love on Her Arms is a non-profit dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and also to invest directly into treatment and recovery. Since its start in 2006, they have donated over $3 million directly into treatment and recovery making it possible to access mental health care when they need it the most.

Each month, TWLOHA creates more than 11 million moments of hope through their online and social media presence for people in over 100 countries. And these moments lead to people taking the next step to find help as TWLOHA connects 3,000+ people monthly to mental health resources like crisis lines, support groups, and affordable local mental health resources through the FIND HELP Tool.

At only 22 years old, Leyla Blue is taking the pop world by storm. Described by LadyGunn as "a young Christina Aguilera meets Amy Winehouse," Leyla freshens the addictive 2000s pop-r&b sounds she grew up listening to with daringly raw, personal, and sometimes uncomfortably poignant lyricism.

By turning her darkest moments into pop-bangers, Blue has figured out how to rewrite not only her own narrative but also the modern female experience. With over 100 million streams across platforms and a platinum viral TikTok hit entitled "What A Shame," it is clear that her unique perspective has begun to resonate worldwide.

Listen to the new single here: