The unofficial version of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” is already a viral sensation.

Oct. 27, 2023

Tiësto Links With Tears for Fears, Niiko X Swae & Gudfella for Collaboration 'Rule the World (Everybody)'

Tiësto teams up with Tears for Fears, NIIKO X SWAE and GUDFELLA to release new blistering single “Rule the World (Everybody)” out today via Thrive Music/Capitol Records. As the title and famed collaborators suggest, the track is a reimagining of Tears For Fears' 1985 classic “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” that first exploded when an unofficial dance version was uploaded to SoundCloud.

Tiësto then came on board, turning the seminal synth-pop anthem into a break-neck banger. The unofficial version of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” is already a viral sensation, sound tracking more than 100K TikTok creates and Instagram reels including ones by ESPN, FC Barcelona, Disney, Aston Martin, Dairy Queen, Beyond Meat, and more.

“Welcome to your life, there's no turning back,” Tears for Fears frontman Curt Smith sings in his signature tone over propulsive percussion and familiar chords. Adding at the slow-building chorus, “Acting on your best behavior, turn your back on Mother Nature — everybody wants to rule the world.” What follows is a sonic eruption of dizzying synths that is sure to pack dancefloors for months and be a highlight of the collaborating artists upcoming live dates. 

“The original track is one of my favorites,” says Tiësto, “so when I heard the new dance take on the song, I knew I wanted to collaborate on it with the other artists for a version that was special for my own live performances. The track goes crazy, live... I'm so happy it's officially out for fans!”

“Rule the World (Everybody)” follows the release of Tiësto's album Drive in the spring. The Grammy Award-winning, platinum-certified, global hitmaker has made a name for himself bringing infectious underground energy to electronic music masses. Tiësto has played the mainstage of every major international dance music festival and created the template for Las Vegas DJ residencies.

Meanwhile, he's sold more than 36 million albums, clocked six Billboard Hot 100 hits, and aggregated an incredible 11+ billion worldwide streams. Now, with “Rule the World (Everybody),” Tiësto elevates a beloved — and currently viral — track, lending it a club sound, and a new appeal for a whole new generation of fans. While Tiësto's achievements are legendary, his collaborators are already making waves in the dance music world.

LA-based duo NIIKO X SWAE landed a streaming hit in 2022 when they teamed up with Nicky Romero for "Easy," which found its way onto 14 New Music Friday playlists as well as the influential Happy Beats, Dance Party, and DanceXL playlists. The followed that up with Deorro linkup "Help Me" featuring Kiiara and a string of recent singles including "Fast Forward" and "Go Back."

GUDFELLA — aka Philippines-born, San Diego-raised Kyle Domingo — has been churning out bangers since unleashing "What Kinda Love" in 2019. Since then, the rising producer has released a series of solo records ("Told You," "She Knows," and "Language") as well as hit collaborations ("Yours" featuring Tsu Nami and the Lexi Shanley-voiced "Highroller") and remixes (Angrybaby's "HOLD YOU" and Thulani & Tinashe's "Delilah"). 

Photo Credit: @justinlitch



