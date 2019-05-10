Tisoki And Watgood Collaborate On Sophisticated Bass Single RELATE

UK producer Tisoki and collaborator Watgood cook up a moody, sophisticated take on bass music via their Dim Mak collaboration "Relate."

"Relate" is Tisoki's first Dim Mak single and follows his recent live debut for the label at Dim Mak Miami 2019. The new material arrives during a jammed pack spring which included performances at both weekends of Coachella and a blowout show at Colorado's Red Rocks supporting NGHTMRE & SLANDER's Gud Vibrations. Next weekend he'll resume tour, playing to thousands of fans on Sunday at EDC Las Vegas. Over the past few years, Tisoki has seen a blistering rise through the ranks of electronic music on the strength of his impressive catalogue filled with dance-floor anthems and melody driven songs alike. Migrating to Los Angeles in 2018, in quick succession he released collaborations with Jauz, Crankdat and GTA, along with Everybody Dies EP on Never Say Die. Through a relentless touring schedule and work ethic to match, Tisoki's live performances and adept productions have elevated him above the fray, captivating crowds across the world.



Joining Tisoki on "Relate" is Scottish born producer Watgood. The two have previously collaborated on a Buygore single "How About It." Drawing influences from styles and scenes from all over the world, Watgood's eclectic mix of hard-hitting anthems and intricate melody-driven tracks has raised the attention of music lovers worldwide. Most recently, Watgood appeared on Dim Mak with a thrilling remix of QUIX's "Hero," featured on the Illusions (Remixes, Vol 1.) EP.

Tisoki Tour Dates

5/19 @ EDC - Las Vegas, NV

5/24 @ Republic - New Orleans, LA

9/29 @ Lost Lands - Legend Valley, OH





