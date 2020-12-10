Tim Atwood To Debut 'She Treats Me Like A Dog'

Country music entertainer Tim Atwood gives fans a sneak peek at his upcoming single "She Treats Me Like A Dog" when he performs as the featured guest of Grammy-winning artist Jeannie Seely when she hosts her second annual Santa Paws is Coming To Town benefit on December 19 on the historic Ernest Tubb Midnite Jamboree at the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee. Other guest performers include Allie Colleen, Michele Capps, Anita Stapleton, and more. The all-star band includes Dug Grieves, Danny Davis, Kenny Sears, Eddie Bayers, Eddie Dunlap, and Mike Nobel. The show is taped live for fans to watch during a live-stream at 2 p.m. CT on the Ernest Tubb Record Shop Facebook page at Ernest Tubb Record Shop Facebook and/or listen to a radio broadcast at midnight on WSM 650AM Radio and online here.

"I know "She Treats Me Like A Dog" from my new album "Who I Am" is the perfect song for Jeannie's Santa Paws event. I wrote this tune with two young writers, Ethan Phillips and Caleb Wilkie. If you're a pet lover like we are, then you know it's good to be a dog!" Atwood quips.

"Our animal shelters work hard to find forever homes for abandoned and stray animals, and we want these dogs and cats to be comfortable until that day comes. As temperatures begin to drop, these shelters need our assistance stockpiling supplies to help them through the winter months. Our dog Jazz came from a shelter. Every time he looks at us, we see unconditional love. Jazz is family. If he could talk, he'd tell you real quick, it's good to be a dog," shares Tim Atwood.

Fans are encouraged to donate food, blankets, animal beds, puppy pads, cat litter, cleaning supplies, pet toys, treats and more to benefit the dogs and cats who find themselves in Nashville animal shelters at the start of a new year. The donations can be dropped off at the Texas Troubadour Theatre 2416 Music Valley Drive Nashville starting December 12 through December 20 from 10am to 5pm CT.

"The response we got last year was so positive, I just knew we had to make this an annual event!! At this time of year, we seem to be more aware of those in need in our community and I felt like this was one area being overlooked," exclaimed Jeannie Seely! "Not only do these wonderful little animals need and deserve attention, so do the wonderful people who care for them! They work so hard and it's more difficult when you don't have what you need to work with. It was so rewarding to see their excitement to not only receive the supplies but to know we all appreciate them!"