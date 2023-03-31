Tiggi Hawke and Phonics Is Flawed Release New Remix of 'Ok'

Electronic-pop star Tiggi Hawke has released a remix of her single, 'OK', by lo-fi producer Phonics is Flawed. With reverberated and natural ambient sounds, Phonics Is Flawed brings a beautiful new sound to the vibrant pop anthem.

Tiggi Hawke is set to release her much-anticipated debut album, Ascension, in June. The album marks a brand-new era for the star, coined as 'Tiggi 2.0', which started with the release of atmospheric single 'Giants', and bittersweet 'Pity Party' last year.

This new trajectory takes an exciting new direction, outlook and style that embraces the truest, most unapologetic version of herself.

'OK', released in January, expands the works Tiggi has been building ahead of her upcoming album, melding sad-girl pop with ethereal anthems to create another relatable electro-pop earworm.

Consistently injecting her passion for astronomy and the extra-terrestrial, Tiggi Hawke released 'V838' last November, an audio-visual teaser for her debut album, in collaboration with Oliver JT Dipre, which boasts spectacular VFX and styling, following on from the themes of Tiggi's June single 'Giants'. 'V838' was created in partnership with System Sounds, a sci-art outreach project turning NASA imagery into sound.

The video for 'V838' has won Best Visual Effects and Best Sci-Fi at the Shanghai Indie International Film Festival, Best Cinematography at the Korea International Short Film Festival, Best Screenplay at the Busan New Wave Short Film Festival, and has been selected to be shown at the Los Angeles Experimental Music & Dance Film Festival.

Tiggi Hawke has received plaudits from leading tastemakers including CLASH, Popjustice, NOTION and Wonderland Magazine, support from Radio 1's Future Pop, and has amassed over 50 million streams on DSPs.

