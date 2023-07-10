Tiggi Hawke Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Ascension'

Tiggi Hawke Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Ascension'

Otherworldly electronic-pop star Tiggi Hawke has released her much-anticipated debut album, Ascension, available to stream globally now.

Celebrating the most unapologetic version of herself, Tiggi Hawke has been delivering the most refined, elevated and authentic music of her career so far. Completely embracing the celestial, alien and extraterrestrial both with her sonics and visuals, her debut album is a spectacular showcase of her effortless versatility. 

On Ascension, Tiggi Hawke says: “Ascension is my first full body of work that’s been put together with an album in mind, and I really wanted to tell a story throughout it. For me, it’s a story about emotions and taking the first steps to space of self acceptance and even celebration.

“It’s been therapeutic, to say the least, to get all my feelings of alienation and never quite fitting in out of my brain and turn those darker thoughts into something honest and raw, but hopefully relatable. I can honestly say, I have never been more proud of the songs that I’ve put out. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some incredibly talented writers, producers, mix and master engineers to make this happen, and it’s really a sum of all their parts as much as it is mine.”

Growing up singing classically while dreaming of becoming an astronaut, Tiggi has drawn influences from all aspects of her life, musical and otherwise, to create a genre-bending body of work that is completely and authentically her. Spanning from ethereal dream-pop to anthemic electronic sounds, Ascension is a refreshingly honest insight into the rising talent. 

Ascension is accompanied with the release of lead single ‘Sadurday Night’, which Tiggi coins as the most feel-good track on the album. Accompanied by a playful video, featuring impeccable make-up and styling as always, the single is the perfect release to celebrate such a monumental milestone.

Tiggi Hawke has been evolving into an exciting new artistic trajectory over the last year, bringing attitude, candidness and genuinity to every track, first with the release of ‘Giants’ last summer. Further singles included the bittersweet ‘Pity Party’ and recently released ‘Cry Baby’, featuring the hotly-tipped Moss Kena. 

The audio-visual teaser for Ascension, ‘V838’, won a slew of film festival awards including Best Visual Effects and Best Sci-Fi at the Shanghai Indie International Film Festival, Best Cinematography at the Korea International Short Film Festival, Best Screenplay at the Busan New Wave Short Film Festival, and has been selected to be shown at the Los Angeles Experimental Music & Dance Film Festival.

Tiggi Hawke’s previous projects have received plaudits from leading tastemakers including MTV UK, CLASH, Popjustice, NOTION and Wonderland Magazine, radio support from BBC Radio 1 and KISS, and has amassed over 50 million streams on DSPs.

Intricately produced and exquisitely written, Tiggi Hawke’s music is a bold reflection of the woman at the very heart of it all: bold, uncompromising, and impossible to ignore.



