Tianna Esperanza Shares New Single 'Three Straight Bitches From Hell'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Sep. 26, 2022  

Tianna Esperanza shares today her newest song "Three Straight Bitches From Hell," the fourth to be released from her upcoming debut album for BMG.

The rising star has been gaining attention as a talented lyricist and artist who embodies a depth of talent and heart well beyond her 22 years. On "Three Straight Bitches From Hell" Esperanza tells the tale of being queer and falling in love with people who are straight.

On the new track, Tianna shares how her personal experiences became the inspiration for the track saying, "As a queer person, falling for straight people is so common at some point in your life that it's almost a right of passage. When writing this song, I looked back on when I faced this same fate and it made me laugh that it happened countless times. I had humor in mind while writing this song but I also didn't want to shy away from how painful it felt as a young person still figuring out my identity and feeling rejected. I used the three-headed dog, Cerberus of Hades from Greek mythology as a metaphor for three different women. It's dark humor maybe, but I thought others might find the humor in all of it too and relate to the larger story of looking for love in the wrong people."

With a sultry voice and flair for fashion, she creates compelling music inspired by legendary artists such as Nina Simone, Public Enemy, and Gil Scott-Heron. Esperanza also happens to be the granddaughter of punk legend Paloma ("Palmolive") McLardy, who founded the London-based 1970s all-girl punk band The Slits and later played with The Raincoats.

"Three Straight Bitches From Hell" follows Esperanza's earlier singles "Princess Slit and the Raincoat Prince" "Lewis" and "Terror," which have drawn praise from outlets such as NPR's All Songs Considered, SPIN, UPROXX, Consequence, and more.

Watch the new music video here:

