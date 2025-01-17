Thomas Day Shares Folk-Inspired Single 'Underwear'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pop singer-songwriter Thomas Day brings us some beautiful heartbreak with “Underwear,” out now via Arista Records. The folk-tinged tune arrives as the Nashville native wraps up his lengthy support run on Joshua Bassett’s The Golden Years Tour.

Gossamer and mournful, “Underwear” opens on bare acoustic strum and Thomas’ warm voice cutting through an increasingly wintry soundtrack. Amid shimmering tones and atmosphere, he addresses an ex who he just can’t let go of: “You’re telling me to love somebody else, but I’m still in love with you / You’re telling me that I should f--k myself, but I’d do anything for you.”

Thomas shares the story behind those lyrics: "The weather starts to change, and so does my emotional state. I’ve noticed it every year—how the cold air and shorter days pull me inward. It’s almost like the world slows down, and you’re left with the rawest version of yourself, with nowhere to hide from the things you’ve been avoiding. That’s when I started writing this song. The energy I’d been channeling into those high-energy records wasn’t there anymore. Instead, I found myself revisiting a chapter of my life that I hadn’t fully processed—a moment from a past relationship that I had completely overlooked. At the time, I didn’t allow myself to feel the weight of it. I brushed past it, convincing myself it wasn’t important or that I was fine. But sitting in the stillness of the holidays, it all came rushing back.

This song is deeply personal, but I also think it’s universal. We all have those moments we skip over, those feelings we push aside because we don’t have the tools—or the courage—to face them at the time. For me, this song became a way to process, to heal, and to create closure where there hadn’t been any before. It’s a reminder that sometimes the things we avoid the most are the very things we need to confront in order to move forward. And while that can be painful, there’s so much beauty in allowing yourself to be vulnerable and honest—not just with others, but with yourself."

Thomas’ devotion and pain are palpable, but his devoted fans — nearly 7 million on TikTok alone — know to expect nothing less. Last year, he shared the Angel Boy EP, a powerful song cycle that traces love’s arc from infatuation to desolation, which features the earth-shaking piano ballad, “Paper Cup” (watch the intimate visualizer HERE). That was after a pair of 2024 singles that examined the before and after, respectively, of a particularly difficult breakup: “Hearts Get Broken” and “Pretender,” which came with an appropriately dramatic music video, HERE.



All of that followed Thomas’ game-changing 2023, wherein he released his full-length Love Me for Another Day project, went on to rack up more than a quarter of a billion streams across platforms, and launched his first-ever headline tour across the US and UK — which sold out so quickly that he was upgraded to bigger venues throughout. Currently, Thomas is wrapping up his time on Bassett’s tour — 40 dates in total — in Europe. Info HERE and dates below.

The Golden Years Tour

01/18/25 - 02 Institute - Birmingham, UK

01/19/25 - 02 Forum Kentish Town - London UK

01/21/25 - La Madeleine - Brussels, BE

01/22/25 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, NE

01/23/25 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, NE

01/26/25 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, FR

01/27/25 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, DE

About Thomas Day

Capturing the hearts of millions with his heartfelt songwriting and powerful vocals, Thomas Day has quickly emerged as one of pop's most exciting new acts. After taking off on TikTok with his captivating covers, he signed to Arista Records in 2021 and has continued to evolve into a fully-fledged pop star. After releasing his full-length project Love Me for Another Day, he sold out his first-ever headline tour and amassed over a quarter of a billion global streams and 7 million social followers across platforms. Thomas is now taking the world by storm with his Angel Boy EP and new music across 2025.

Photo credit: Austin Cieszko

