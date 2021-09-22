Thomas Csorba Shares New Song 'Crystal Eyes' From New EP

Texas singer/songwriter Thomas Csorba has released "Crystal Eyes," the final single from his upcoming EP "From The Jordan", out October 8.

"Weddings are such a funny thing," Csorba said in a statement. "They have the tendency to be far more about status or aesthetics than they should be, but when my wife and I got married in the age of Covid, we were forced to strip a lot of that back, and focus on the meaning of our marriage to one another."

Following his marriage in the fall of 2020 Thomas's mind was on love songs, depictions of romance, and a concept for a collection of his own songs centered around those romantic bonds.

Working along with co-writers Beau Bedford, David Ramirez, and Brian Douglas Phillips, Csorba dives into feelings of uncertainty and self doubt, the confidence and trust he has in his partner, and even pays homage to the inspiring love story of his grandparents, who fled persecution in Eastern Europe to build a life together in America.

