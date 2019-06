Thom Yorke to Release New Album 'ANIMA'

Thom Yorke's new studio album ANIMA will be released digitally on Thursday June 27th at 12:01am via XL Recordings. The album's physical release will follow on Friday July 19th. ANIMA is available for pre-order now at: https://thomyorke.ffm.to/anima The album's digital release will be accompanied by a "one-reeler," also entitled ANIMA, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and set to three tracks from the new album. The "one-reeler" will be available to watch exclusively via Netflix on June 27th.Featuring several songs that were debuted live over the course of Thom Yorke, Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri's Tomorrow's Modern Boxes performances, ANIMA was written by Yorke and produced by Godrich. ANIMA will be available across all digital platforms on Thursday, June 27th with physical release to follow on July 19th on CD, black double vinyl, limited edition orange double vinyl, and a deluxe 180g heavyweight orange double vinyl which includes a 40-page book of lyrics, and pencil drawings by Stanley Donwood and Dr Tchock.The tracklisting for ANIMA is as follows: