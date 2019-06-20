Thom Yorke to Release New Album 'ANIMA'
Thom Yorke's new studio album ANIMA will be released digitally on Thursday June 27th at 12:01am via XL Recordings. The album's physical release will follow on Friday July 19th. ANIMA is available for pre-order now at: https://thomyorke.ffm.to/anima
The album's digital release will be accompanied by a "one-reeler," also entitled ANIMA, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and set to three tracks from the new album. The "one-reeler" will be available to watch exclusively via Netflix on June 27th.
Featuring several songs that were debuted live over the course of Thom Yorke, Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri's Tomorrow's Modern Boxes performances, ANIMA was written by Yorke and produced by Godrich. ANIMA will be available across all digital platforms on Thursday, June 27th with physical release to follow on July 19th on CD, black double vinyl, limited edition orange double vinyl, and a deluxe 180g heavyweight orange double vinyl which includes a 40-page book of lyrics, and pencil drawings by Stanley Donwood and Dr Tchock.
The tracklisting for ANIMA is as follows:
- Traffic
- Last I Heard (...He Was Circling The Drain)
- Twist
- Dawn Chorus
- I Am A Very Rude Person
- Not The News
- The Axe
- Impossible Knots
- Runwayaway
The bonus track "(Ladies & Gentlemen, Thank You for Coming)" will be available exclusively on vinyl versions of the album.
Thom Yorke, Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri will be performing live across Europe, Japan, Korea and North America this year. The North American tour dates go on general sale tomorrow, June 21st. Please check the schedule page for each venue's details.
Full tour dates as follows:
July:
2nd - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
3rd - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
4th - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival
6th - Ewijk, Netherlands - Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
7th - Paris, France - Philharmonie de Paris, Days Off Festival
8th - Paris, France - Philharmonie de Paris, Days Off Festival
11th - Bilbao, Spain - BBK Live Festival
13th - Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive Festival
16th - Barolo, Italy - Collisioni Festival
17th - Codroipo, Italy - Villa Manin
18th - Ferrara, Italy - Piazza Castello
20th - Perugia, Italy - Arena Santa Giuliana, Umbria Jazz Festival
21st - Rome, Italy - Roma Summer Fest, Cavea
26th - Yuzawa-Cho, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival
28th - Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Hall
September:
26th - Laval, Quebec - Place Bell
27th - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena
28th - Pittsburgh - Stage AE
30th - Columbus - Express Live!
October:
4th - Austin - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Zilker Park
6th - Atlanta - Fox Theatre
9th - New Orleans - Mahalia Jackson Theatre for the Performing Arts
11th - Austin - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Zilker Park
18th - Berkeley - Greek Theatre
20th - Seattle - Paramount Theatre
21st - Vancouver - Orpheum
22nd - Portland - The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
25th - Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara Bowl
26th - Las Vegas - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
29th - Los Angeles - Greek Theatre
