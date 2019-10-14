Thom Yorke Extends Tomorrow's Modern Boxes Tour

Thom Yorke has extended Tomorrow's Modern Boxes-the touring entity comprised of Thom, Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri-to include new dates across the U.S., UK and Europe beginning March 28 and running through July 13, 2020.



Currently playing in the U.S. through its October 29-30 two-night stand at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Tomorrow's Modern Boxes features the trio of Thom, Nigel and Tarik performing songs spanning Thom's solo works, including The Eraser, Tomorrow's Modern Boxes, Atoms For Peace's Amok, and of course his recently released ANIMA.



Additionally, ANIMA material will receive its first U.S. network television airing tomorrow night when Thom makes his debut appearance on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!.



ANIMA was released June 27, accompanied by a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed "one-reeler," also titled ANIMA, exclusively viewable on Netflix. Both the album and the short film set to three of its songs have received overwhelmingly positive response, including The New York Times noting both the album's "subtle, complex, changeable layerings and richly shadowy sounds" and praising the film as "elusive, dreamlike and worthy of its leading man: a singer who knows how to move." Featuring several songs debuted live over the course of previous Tomorrow's Modern Boxes performances, ANIMAwas written by Yorke, produced by Godrich and features the London Contemporary Orchestra on all nine tracks.



Reaction to the first few Tomorrow's Modern Boxes U.S. performances in the wake of ANIMA's release has been borderline ecstatic. Stereogum raved, "Complex programmed beats plus heavy rhythmic guitar and bass work added up to a powerful launchpad for Yorke's one-of-a-kind voice, which performed its usual heavenly acrobatics Monday. What often scans as textural on record was much more visceral on stage... this was not a chin-stroking intellectual exercise. Yorke and company were putting on a goddamn show," while the Columbus Dispatch described TMB as "an immensely effective immersive experience" and Pittsburgh Music Magazine praised the show's "rave-like atmosphere with visuals that were stunning, dizzying, and dreamlike."

Tomorrow's Modern Boxes New Headline Dates 2020

March 28 - Fairfax VA - EagleBank Arena

March 30 - New York NY - Radio City Music Hall

April 4 - Chicago IL - United Center

April 5 - St. Paul MN - Xcel Energy Centre

April 8 - Denver CO - Mission Ballroom



June 19 - Glasgow, UK - SEC (Scottish Events Centre) Hall 3

June 20 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

June 23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

June 24 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

July 1 - Poland - Opener Festival * previously announced

July 1-4 - Denmark - Roskilde Festival * previously announced

July 6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

July 9 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro

July 11 - Slovakia - Pohoda Festival

July 12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Karlin Hall

July 13 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle





