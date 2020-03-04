Third Man Records Announces Two Redd Kross Vinyl Reissues

Third Man Records is excited to announce reissues of Redd Kross' two beloved 1990s albums, Phaseshifter (1993) and Show World (1997). The 180-gram vinyl-only reissues, which come on the heels of their amazing 2019 album Beyond The Door and after 40 years as a band, will mark the first-ever North American vinyl pressings of either album. Look out for the reissues via Third Man and in indie record stores on March 27. Pre-order Phaseshifter HERE and Show World HERE.

The band will also headline day 1 of Third Man's two-day party during SXSW in Austin, TX -- find more information about the party HERE.

Brothers Jeff and Steve McDonald formed Redd Kross (originally Red Cross) in Hawthorne, CA in the late '70s. Rumor has it that the band name was inspired by a prop from the 1973 horror film The Exorcist. Their first show was opening for Black Flag and they released their debut record the mythical Posh Boy EP in 1980 when they were just 17 and 13 respectively. The Posh Boy EP features Black Flag's 2nd singer, Ron Reyes, on drums and founding member of Circle Jerks, Greg Heston, on guitar. 1982 saw a line up change and the release of Born Innocent, a high water mark of American Punk Rock. Containing nods to Jim and Tammy Faye Baker, Linda Blair, Lita Ford and breakfast cereal as well as a killer cover of Charlie Manson's "Cease To Exist." Redd Kross loves pop culture.

The brothers have kept Redd Kross going through the decades (and line-up changes), releasing 8 studio albums and a slew of EPs and singles. They have also stayed busy with side projects, production gigs and even occasional acting jobs. What are Redd Kross?Punk Rock? Psychedelia? Heavy Metal? Bubblegum? Power Pop? Whatever they are they are 100% Redd Kross, the catchiest of catchy, chock full of hooks, melodies and harmonies, impossible to not smile and sing along.....maybe even dance. Their live show just keeps getting better. Redd Kross are one of those rare bands who would be equally at home in a dark punk club and on stage at the Enormodome.

Phaseshifter

The McDonald brothers are joined by drummer Brian Reitzell, guitarist Eddie Kurdziel (R.I.P.) and

keyboardist Gene Fennelly on 1993's Phaseshifter. Redd Kross leaves the '60s and '70s pop culture references at the door (well, most of them) and brings their strong melodies, dreamy harmonies, psychedelic punk/bubblegum metal to the front, tearing through 12 new Redd Kross tunes. Every track is a full-on Redd Kross gem, with standouts like "Crazy World," "Dumb Angel," "Pay For Love" and "After School Special."

Show World

Phaseshifter line-up intact (Gene Fennelly would soon move on, but plays all the keyboards on the recording), Redd Kross came back at us with amps turned up and smiles on their faces on 1997's Show World. The album starts off with a spot on cover of The Quick's L.A. power pop classic, Pretty Please Me, and sets the tone for yet another killer album by the thinking person's good time band.

Like all RK albums before and since, this one is all killer, no filler, with special highlights Stoned, Vanity Mirror, One Chord Progression and the absolutely sublime Follow The Leader.





