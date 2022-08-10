Thing Festival Shares Full Weekend Schedule With Jungle, Modest Mouse, Father John Misty & More

THING, the intimate three-day multidisciplinary event located at Fort Worden in scenic Port Townsend, WA, today is sharing its full programming schedule for August 26-28, 2022.

Following its sold-out inaugural year in 2019 and produced by Seattle Theatre Group (STG) and Adam Zacks-STG's Chief Programming Officer and founder of the acclaimed Sasquatch! Festival-the event features a unique and eclectic offering of tightly curated programming including music, comedy, food, podcasts, visual arts and more.

This year's lineup includes Jungle, Modest Mouse, Father John Misty, Goose, Sparks, Freddie Gibbs, José González, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and more, with Jerrod Carmichael, Reignwolf, Modern Biology and Your Last Meal with Rachel Belle recently added.

This year's event will also feature select "Other THINGS" programming including Deconstructing The Beatles' Revolver, Marcus Moore Interviews Jazz Is Dead, tribal storytellers Elaine Grinnell (Jamestown S'Klallam) and Delbert Miller (Skokomish), the Lantern Parade, the Luminarium and more. See below for the complete programming lineup.

Tickets are on sale now via thingnw.org, stgpresents.org and ticketmaster.com.

"It continues to be an honor to present a slate of extraordinary talent, rich with new discoveries, in the magnificent setting of Fort Worden," Zacks says. "We aspire to offer something fresh to the festival landscape and create an environment where all are welcomed and represented."

THING features two primary stages-Littlefield Green and the Parade Grounds-overlooking Puget Sound, as well as McCurdy Pavilion (a decommissioned balloon hangar) and the charming and intimate art-deco Wheeler Theatre. A variety of camping and parking accommodations will also be available for purchase as well as both three day and single day passes. The event is open to all ages and will feature multiple beer gardens with valid ID required for entry. Kids 12 & under are free.

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is dedicated to ensuring programs and events are accessible for everyone who wants to attend and participate. THING will offer the following services: ASL interpretation, special viewing areas, modified interactive sessions, sensory + break areas led by Sensory Access and more! Working around a historic setting comes with challenges and limitations, we will do our best to provide the best experience for all.

Fort Worden and its epic natural setting of Port Townsend-dubbed "the Paris of the Pacific Northwest" by Sunset Magazine-is the kind of destination that stays with one for a lifetime. Originally designed as a military base to protect Puget Sound, Fort Worden has evolved into an iconic and cherished state park and lifelong learning center with accommodations, venues, restaurants and catering.

Fort Worden's magnificent setting encompasses 434 acres with 12 miles of forested hiking trails, two miles of walkable saltwater beaches and commanding views of the Olympic and Cascade mountains as well as views across the Strait of Juan De Fuca to the San Juan Islands. The Fort features 73 historic buildings with four museums and creative spaces for art and educational programs, yoga, woodworking and more.

Eagle-eyed observers will recognize the Fort as the filming location for An Officer and a Gentleman. For the past 13 years, STG has partnered with Centrum and Fort Worden to provide the DANCE This! Camp at Centrum, a week-long overnight dance program for high school students to study a wide range of styles and techniques in a supportive, yet challenging atmosphere.

Seattle Theatre Group is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization whose mission is to create enriching experiences in the arts, engage diverse communities, and steward historic theatres. STG presents a range of performances from Broadway, off-Broadway, dance and jazz, to comedy, concerts of all genres, speakers and family shows at its three iconic theatres (The Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatre) in Seattle and venues throughout the Puget Sound region and in Portland, Oregon.

STG Education and Community Programs extend beyond the Paramount, Moore and Neptune Theatre stages and into the lives of the greater Seattle community. Each season, STG offers over 260 education programs impacting over 55,000 students and community members from diverse ages and backgrounds. These programs deepen significance of performances through opportunities to engage with artists, inspire youth and local artists through training and performance opportunities, and provide exposure to the arts through access initiatives. For more information visit stgpresents.org/education.

Thing 2022 Full Program Lineup

JUNGLE

MODEST MOUSE

FATHER JOHN MISTY

GOOSE

SPARKS

FREDDIE GIBBS

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ

TRIUMPH THE INSULT

COMIC DOG

DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS

ADRIAN YOUNGE AND

ALI SHAHEED MUHAMMAD PRESENT JAZZ IS DEAD FEATURING BRIAN JACKSON, DOUG CARN

AND HENRY FRANKLIN WITH KATALYST

CURTIS HARDING

FAYE WEBSTER

JERROD CARMICHAEL

WET LEG

HIATUS KAIYOTE

ARCHITECTS OF AIR'S LUMINARIUM

YVES TUMOR

HELADO NEGRO

THE DIP

LIDO PIMIENTA

MDOU MOCTAR

NATION OF LANGUAGE

REIGNWOLF

DELVON LAMARR

ORGAN TRIO

THE FUTURE IS 0

SPELLLING

AROOJ AFTAB

L'RAIN

JARV DEE

TERROR/CACTUS

ENUMCLAW

SHAINA SHEPHERD

JON BRYANT

HALEY BLAIS

TEON GIBBS

MODERN BIOLOGY

YOUR LAST MEAL WITH RACHEL BELLE

MORE MUSIC @

THE MOORE

DANCE THIS

ELEVATE

DANCE WITH LIFE

PNW FUTURE OF

HIP HOP SPOTLIGHT

STG'S TEACHING ARTISTS

+ WORKSHOPS

& MORE!