They Might Be Giants to Release Live Album 'Beast of Horns'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music legends They Might Be Giants have returned with the announcement of a new live album Beast of Horns, set for release on October 25. Culled from recent touring, this new set of horn-oriented tracks captures the musical glory of TMBG’s expanded live format. Long celebrated for their electrifying shows, here we find the band joined by a virtual murderers row of horn talent with Stan Harrison on sax, Dan Levine on trombone and euphonium, and trumpet superstar Mark Pender (familiar to all from Conan O’Brien’s band). The album boasts 13 tracks including audience favorites “Doctor Worm,” “Museum of Idiots,” “The Darlings of Lumberland.”



TMBG’s Idlewild Recordings will not be releasing Beast of Horns on streaming platforms as a full-length album. Rather it will be an exclusive vinyl record, download, and compact disc available from the TMBG Store and at brick-and-mortar record shops. Pre-orders of the album are available now. Music streamers can enjoy a 4-song sampler at the service of their choice.



Also newly available is the 7-inch 45 vinyl featuring “Lazy,” TMBG's recording of Irving Berlin's classic 1924 song made in celebration of WNYC's 100th anniversary as part of the station’s Public Song Project. The 7-inch is backed with the track “Buckle Down, Winsocki” and is available for purchase here.



Following an extended run of sold-out live dates, stretching from the midwest to across the pond in Europe and Australia, They Might Be Giants are gearing up to continue The BIG SHOW Tour on the East Coast later this year. Kicking off on December 5 in Philadelphia, the band will be making stops in Washington DC, Brooklyn, and Boston. One randomly selected show in each market will include a special celebration of John Henry – guaranteed at the Brooklyn show on December 13. Tickets for Brooklyn and Boston are still available and can be purchased here.



They Might Be Giants will take full advantage of their two- or three-night stands by presenting dramatically different shows. Returning audiences will be treated to an entirely different evening of music, with the band spotlighting a different album each night, and keeping the song selection ever-changing. Expect a spontaneous, sprawling, enthralling musical event unlike any other. TMBG's superlative live band has now expanded to eight, with a three-piece horn section including trumpet virtuoso Mark Pender from the Conan show.



Vinyl interest in the band reached historic peaks last year, and to meet the demand the band’s Idlewild Recordings imprint’s new release program is in full swing. With more than a dozen re-issues, new albums, and vinyl-exclusive releases, Idlewild has pressed Flood and Apollo 18 picture discs alongside lovingly-made reissues of Mink Car, Lincoln, The Spine, fan-favorite Join Us, and the long-awaited vinyl release of Long Tall Weekend, the first digital-only release by a major artist back in August 1999 in the fledgling days of the internet. Up next is the horn-oriented live collection Beast of Horns, set for release on October 25. Expand your collection of TMBG vinyl right here.



They Might Be Giants started with a Dial-A-Song service, powered by a lone phone machine out of their Brooklyn apartments. Since then, they have made 23 albums, and have secretly infiltrated your TV with original themes and incidental music to countless shows and commercials. Fans can enjoy They Might Be Giants’ FREE Dial-A-Song smartphone app (iPhone / Android) which adds a new song every day.

East Coast Tour Dates:

Dec 5 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (sold out)

Dec 6 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (sold out)

Dec 7 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (sold out)

Dec 8 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (sold out)

Dec 9 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (sold out)

Dec 13 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Dec 14 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Dec 15 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

International Tour Dates:

Oct 8 Brisbane, Australia (sold out)

Oct 10 Melbourne, Australia

Oct 11 Melbourne, Australia (sold out)

Oct 13 Perth, Australia (sold out)

Oct 14 Perth, Australia

Nov 1 Southampton, England

Nov 2 Cambridge, England (sold out)

Nov 3 London, England

Nov 5 Glasgow, Scotland (sold out)

Nov 6 Newcastle, Scotland

Nov 8 Belfast, Northern Ireland

Nov 9 Dublin, Ireland (sold out)

Nov 12 Manchester, England (sold out)

Nov 13 Leeds, England (sold out)

Nov 15 Nottingham, England (sold out)

Nov 16 Bristol, England (sold out)

Nov 17 London, England (sold out)

Photo Credit: Sam Graff

Comments