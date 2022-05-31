They Might Be Giants to Kick Off 'Flood' Tour Next Week

Alternative rock legends They Might Be Giants are just days away from kicking off their massive North American tour on June 8 with four sold-out shows in New York City. With the wellbeing of their fans and team in mind, the tour had been postponed multiple times due to COVID. Performing their seminal album Flood in full throughout the tour, the band will celebrate their valiant return to the stage while ringing in their 40th anniversary as a band.

Last Fall, TMBG released the dazzling album and coffee table art book project, BOOK to acclaim from fans and media alike! The spectacular project debuted at #1 Current Alternative Albums, #1 Current Rock Albums and #88 Billboard 200 charts.

The band's 2001 album Mink Car is also now available on vinyl for the first time ever. Originally released on September 11th, 2001, Mink Car is thought of as They Might Be Giants' "great lost album." Packed with audience favorites, Mink Car found the band collaborating with multiple producers including a return round of songs with Flood hitmakers Langer and Winstanley.

The album also spotlighted the talented production of newcomer Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne) on multiple songs including "Man, It's So Loud in Here." The inserted download card includes "Your Mom's Alright" - a collaboration with M. Doughty (Soul Coughing) previously only available as a bonus track on the Japanese CD release. The record is pressed on audiophile 180-gram opaque white vinyl and fans can get a copy here.

They Might Be Giants started with a Dial-A-Song service, powered by a lone phone machine out of their Brooklyn apartments. Since then, they have made 23 albums, and have secretly infiltrated your TV with original themes and incidental music to numerous shows and commercials. Fans can enjoy They Might Be Giants' FREE Dial-A-Song smartphone app (iPhone / Android) which adds a new song every day.

North American Tour Dates

2022

6/8: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT

6/9: Washington DC @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

6/10: Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre SOLD OUT

6/11: Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre SOLD OUT

6/12: Baltimore, MD @ Ram's Head Live SOLD OUT

6/16: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer SOLD OUT

6/17: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT

6/18: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT

6/19: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT



8/30: Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes SOLD OUT

8/31: Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes SOLD OUT



9/1: Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall SOLD OUT

9/2: Portland, ME @ State Theatre SOLD OUT

9/3: North Adams, MA @ MassMOCA SOLD OUT

9/15: Boston, MA @ Royale SOLD OUT

9/16: Boston, MA @ Royale SOLD OUT

9/17: Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground SOLD OUT

9/18: Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music SOLD OUT

9/20: Pawling, NY @ Daryl's House Club SOLD OUT

9/21: Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre SOLD OUT

9/22: Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom SOLD OUT

9/23: Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small's SOLD OUT

9/24: Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small's SOLD OUT

9/25: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT



10/11: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom SOLD OUT

10/12: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom SOLD OUT

10/13: Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre SOLD OUT

10/14: Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave SOLD OUT

10/15: St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre SOLD OUT

10/16: St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant SOLD OUT

2023

4/13: San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's SOLD OUT

4/14: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern SOLD OUT

4/16: Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater SOLD OUT

4/18: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom SOLD OUT

4/19: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom SOLD OUT

4/20: Seattle, WA @ Neptune SOLD OUT

4/21: Seattle, WA @ Neptune SOLD OUT

4/22: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom SOLD OUT

5/10: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot SOLD OUT

5/11: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre SOLD OUT

5/12: Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre SOLD OUT

5/13: Fort Collins, CO @ Washington's SOLD OUT

5/14: Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre SOLD OUT

5/16: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman SOLD OUT

5/18: Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

5/19: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas SOLD OUT

5/20: Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

5/21: Austin, TX @ Moody Theatre SOLD OUT