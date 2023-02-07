Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Them Guns Releases Newest Single 'Acid Plane' As First Single Off New Album

‘Acid Plane’ is the band’s latest release following fan favorites “Shot in the Dark” and “Dark Side.”

Feb. 07, 2023  

Los Angeles based rock band, Them Guns has released their highly anticipated new single 'Acid Plane' from Golden Robot Records. The band, made up of lead vocalist and guitarist Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, keyboardist/drummer Kyle Hamood and bassist Chuck Holiday, are no strangers to the studio and stage having released two previous singles from their second album, "Shot in the Dark" and "Dark Side."

'Acid Plane' is a song about getting on a flight right before a nuclear disaster with the only survivors being those who were in the skies at the time of the eruption. When they make it to their destination, they arrive at a completely different existence from the one they left. The song was written by Garcia and Hamood.

The band's charismatic lead singer/guitarist Navarone Garibaldi Garcia and iconic keyboardist/drummer Kyle Hamood had a chemistry for music from an early start. It was circumstance that brought them together after meeting as toddlers at a pool in Hawaii. Twenty years later, at a chance meeting, the two became bandmates and quickly put their mark on their own unique style of music. Bass player Chuck Holiday rounds out the trio now known as "Them Guns."

The band's dynamic spirit helps to create their unique sound and with a presence usually reserved for rock and roll royalty. Their lyrical talents are unmatched that go beyond your typical storytelling, Them Guns has created a legion of worldwide fans. Past favorites like "Fireworks," "Horoscope" and "Somebody Called the Cops" have had hundreds of thousands of views.

'Acid Plane' is the band's latest release following fan favorites "Shot in the Dark" and "Dark Side." Their previous singles include "Fireworks," "Horoscope," and "Someone Called the Police," all racking up hundreds of thousands of looks worldwide. The band expects to launch a fall 2023 tour, release a second album through Golden Robot Records and make appearances on television and radio programs.

Listen to the new single here:



