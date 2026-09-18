Thee Sinseers Release Album LOVE STORIES Via Colemine Records

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Thee Sinseers have released their newest album, Love Stories, out now via Colemine Records. The record is an all-embracing exploration of love, heartbreak, family, and everything in between, reflecting a band that has fully stepped into its identity. It feels unified - rich in joy, funk, and play - and unmistakably rooted in the East Los Angeles Chicano soul tradition the band was raised on. Love Stories is now available on vinyl, CD, cassette, and all digital and streaming platforms.

The vision of love put forth on this record is full-spectrum. Think of the seminal 1993 East LA film Blood In Blood Out - three protagonists bound together through hardship, strife, and diverging roads, who ultimately circle back to reckon with why they remain. It's a similar story here. Love Stories isn't interested in the happy ending. It's interested in everything that comes before it, after it, and in spite of it.

The band leaned further into the earthy, analog instrumentation that has always defined their sound — standup bass, guitars run through amplifiers for a warmer, sixties-adjacent tone — the same warm, brassy palette that has drawn comparisons to Sunny and the Sunliners and the golden age of East LA soul. It's that lineage, filtered through their own instincts, that band leader, Quiñones sees as the record's defining quality. 'It didn't feel like we were making soul music at any point,' he says. 'It felt like we were making our music.'

But the sonic ambition of Love Stories only tells half the story. The band sought to capture something more honest than a highlight reel — showcasing the highs and lows of romantic relationships while expanding the frame to include the familial, the complicated, and the unresolved. On 'Let's Fall In Love (Again),' Quiñones' protagonist pleads for a second chance before stopping mid-song to acknowledge his own role in the heartbreak — trading wishful fantasy for something far more honest. It's that kind of emotional candor that runs throughout the record. As bassist Manjarrez puts it: 'Every single song title directs you down a different road of love — whether you win or lose.'

The constant that remains is Thee Sinseers' commitment to where they come from. Thee Sinseers make what's widely known as Chicano soul — a sound born in East Los Angeles in the 1960s as a distinctly Mexican American answer to Black R&B and soul, carried today through lowrider cruises, quinceañeras, and backyard parties across the neighborhood. It's the sound of a community that took the doo-wop and soul of the era and made it its own. It is the same tradition that produced pioneers like Thee Midnighters — a lineage Thee Sinseers have been compared to directly, with fans and peers describing them as heirs to that 'Chicano Beatles' torch.

Like an unsent love letter finally delivered, Love Stories is a one-two punch. The band is on tour in the US starting October 10.

Love Stories Tracklist

1. Oh Love

2. Did Ya Know?

3. Let's Fall In Love (Again)

4. There She Goes

5. Let Em Shine

6. How Lonely Is Lonely

7. What Can I Do?

8. Cry Baby

9. Minute By Minute

10. She Was In Love

11. While You Were Sleeping

Thee Sinseers 2026 Tour Dates

Sep 18 - Central Machine Works - Austin, TX (Free Show)

22 Sep - Rough Trade East - London, UK - Live Performance & Signing

23 Sep - Utrecht, NL - Pandora +

24 Sep - Groningen, NL - Oosterpoort +

25 Sep - Rotterdam, NL - BIRD +

26 Sep - Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin +

27 Sep - Antwerp, BE - Trix +

29 Sep - Bristol, UK - Strange Brew +

30 Sep - Manchester, UK - The Blues Kitchen +

1 Oct - London, UK - The Jazz Cafe + [SOLD OUT]

2 Oct - Paris, FR - New Morning +

4 Oct - Düsseldorf, DE - zakk +

5 Oct - Basel, CH - Kuppel +

6 Oct - Darmstadt, DE - Centralstation +

7 Oct - Berlin, DE - Gretchen +

Oct 10 - Arcata, CA - Lumberjack Weekend at Cal Poly Humboldt º

Oct 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ^ [SOLD OUT]

Oct 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Pacific Electric %

Oct 21 - La Jolla, CA - Epstein Family Amphitheater *

Oct 22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren *

Oct 23 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater *

Oct 24 - Santa Fe, NM - The Lensic *

Oct 25 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace *

Oct 28 - McAllen, TX - Cine El Rey *

Oct 29 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater *

Oct 30 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall *

Oct 31 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater *

Nov 2 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre *

Nov 3 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre *

Nov 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room *

Nov 6 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore * [SOLD OUT]

Nov 20 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital

Dec 4 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA #

Dec 5 - The Stone Church - Brattleboro, VT #

Dec 8 - Longboat Hall - Toronto, ON #

Dec 10 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL #

Dec 11 - Turntable - Indianapolis, IN #

Dec 12 - The Blue Room - Third Man Records - Nashville, TN #

Dec 13 - The Loft - Atlanta, GA #

Dec 15 - Eulogy at Burial Beer Co. - Asheville, NC #

Dec 17 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY #

Dec 18 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA #

Dec 19 - The Atlantis - Washington, DC #

+ with support from Eric McEntee

º with Durand Jones & The Indications and The Altons

^ with support from The Aggrolites

% with support from Café Canela

* with support from The Charities

# with support from Taylor Williams

About Thee Sinseers

Emerging from East Los Angeles, Thee Sinseers have become one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary soul revival, shaped as much by their musicianship as by the cultural landscape they come from. Rooted in the long lineage of Chicano music in Los Angeles, where soul, oldies, lowrider culture, and early R&B have long intertwined with identity and community. The band's sound carries both historical memory and present-day lived experience. That connection to place has helped cultivate a deeply loyal audience, where their music doesn't feel revived so much as continuously lived.

That cultural thread traces back to the broader Chicano Movement, a mid-20th-century civil rights movement that centered Mexican American identity, labor rights, cultural pride, and political empowerment. While Thee Sinseers are not a political project in a direct sense, their music exists within the long afterlife of that movement where cultural expression itself became a form of visibility and belonging. In East LA especially, music scenes built around lowrider gatherings, backyard parties, and classic soul radio have preserved and evolved that identity across generations. Thee Sinseers operate firmly inside that continuum.

Photo Credit: Alfonso JP Gomez



Photo Credit: Alfonso JP Gomez

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