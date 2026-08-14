Thee Sinseers to Release New Single THERE SHE GOES

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THEE SINSEERS are set to release a new single, THERE SHE GOES, marking the fourth track unveiled from the band's upcoming sophomore studio album, LOVE STORIES, due out via Colemine Records. The song blends western reverb guitar with horn arrangements, drawing on soul touchstones such as the Delfonics, Chi-Lites, and Stylistics, and centers on a narrator working through heartbreak in a call-and-response exchange between bandleader Joey Quiñones and the group.

Catching up with Thee Sinseers ahead of their new Colemine Records release, Love Stories, one thing becomes abundantly clear: this is not an LP that explores a neat and tidy love story. The vision of love put forth on this record is full-spectrum. Think of the seminal 1993 East LA film Blood In Blood Out — three protagonists bound together through hardship, strife, and diverging roads, who ultimately circle back to reckon with why they remain. It's a similar story here. Love Stories isn't interested in the happy ending. It's interested in everything that comes before it, after it, and in spite of it.

Of course, none of this is accidental. More than a new record, Love Stories is a portrait of a band that has finally grown into itself — one that knows exactly who it is and isn't shy about saying so. As bandleader Joey Quiñones puts it: 'It's a solidifying statement of where we are now. This is our style.' Bassist Christopher Manjarrez described that confidence as something you can hear: 'Everything was just that notch up.'

In contrast to their previous debut LP Sinseerly Yours, which had developed organically from a four-piece into an eleven-member ensemble, Love Stories was built from the ground up as a collective effort — every role established before the band entered the studio. 'We went in knowing these are the roles that are gonna be played by these people,' Quiñones says. 'Everybody was considered wholeheartedly in every arrangement aspect.'

That collective approach extended into the sonic choices themselves. Every member zoomed out — listening not just to their own parts but to the record as a whole, what Quiñones calls thinking like 'a beautiful painting' rather than a collection of individual tracks. With that foundation in place, the band handed the final mix to engineer Kelly Finnigan. 'We could get so far with our opinions,' Quiñones admits, 'but at the end of the day there's still 10 or 11 of us trying to figure out what's right.'

The band also leaned into earthier instrumentation — standup bass, guitars run through amplifiers for a warmer sixties-adjacent tone — pulling inspiration from wherever it presented itself, even the most unlikely of places. It's that cross-genre thinking that Quiñones sees as the record's defining quality. 'It didn't feel like we were making soul music at any point,' he says. 'It felt like we were making our music.'

But the sonic ambition of Love Stories only tells half the story. The band sought to capture something more honest than a highlight reel — showcasing the highs and lows of romantic relationships while expanding the frame to include the familial, the complicated, and the unresolved. On 'Let's Fall In Love (Again),' Quiñones' protagonist pleads for a second chance before stopping mid-song to acknowledge his own role in the heartbreak — trading wishful fantasy for something far more honest.

It's that kind of emotional candor that runs throughout the record. The band's parents appear in the album art, their own love stories folded into the record's visual identity, some of those stories still standing, others not. As Manjarrez puts it: 'Every single song title directs you down a different road of love — whether you win or lose.'

Quiñones wanted listeners to sit with that ambiguity. 'Love is never-ending,' he says. 'It stretches beyond lifetimes. I want people to still be confused — I want it to be left like an open book.'

To achieve what they're reaching for, every member of Thee Sinseers has had to check their ego at the door — and mean it. 'The sense of ego is, in a weird way, non-existent when it comes to recording and writing,' Quiñones says. 'We're all fans of each other at the end of the day.' It's the kind of trust earned on the road, forged through years of shared miles and close quarters — and reflected in a lineup that welcomed new additions seamlessly, including expanded roles for familiar faces and string arrangements from newcomer Skip Heller that push the songs into new territory.

That spirit of trust extends to their partnership with Colemine Records, built on patience and creative freedom. 'Terry's like a homie,' Quiñones says. 'He gives us his input but we get a lot of freedom because he trusts us.' For a band still actively defining itself on its own terms, that kind of label support isn't just appreciated — it's essential.

Yet one thing remains constant throughout: Thee Sinseers' commitment to where they come from. That East LA identity doesn't announce itself — it simply exists, woven into the fabric of the music without being worn as a badge. As Francisco Flores puts it: 'We're from here. You can hear it a thousand miles away. You can't deny it — but we don't try to. It just comes out that way.'

Nowhere is that more apparent than on 'Minute by Minute,' which Quiñones describes as the album's most neighborhood-feeling moment — a slow dance number that conjures the gymnasiums of Roosevelt and Garfield High, intimate and unhurried, like a memory you didn't know you were making.

Like an unsent love letter finally delivered, Love Stories carries the weight of everything that was felt but never quite said. The universality of that feeling is perhaps best captured in Quiñones's own words: 'It's never too late to change. It's never too late to tell a person you love that you love them.' After any song on this record, Eric Johnson says, there's really only one appropriate response. 'Damn.'

Thee Sinseers' new studio album Love Stories will be available on vinyl, CD, cassette and digital / streaming platforms on September 18th via Colemine Records. Their previous singles 'How Lonely Is Lonely,' 'Let's Fall in Love (Again)' and 'Did Ya Know' are all out now on all DSPs. Their latest single 'There She Goes' drops Tuesday, August 18th.

Love Stories Tracklist

1. Oh Love

2. Did Ya Know?

3. Let's Fall In Love (Again)

4. There She Goes

5. Let 'Em Shine

6. How Lonely Is Lonely

7. What Can I Do?

8. Cry Baby

9. Minute By Minute

10. She Was In Love

11. While You Were Sleeping

Thee Sinseers 2026 Tour Dates

Sep 11 - Hopscotch Music Festival - Raleigh, NC

Sep 17 - Waterloo Records - Austin, TX - Album Listening Party & In-Store Signing

Sep 18 - Central Machine Works - Austin, TX - Free Show

23 Sep - Utrecht, NL - Pandora

24 Sep - Groningen, NL - Oosterpoort

25 Sep - Rotterdam, NL - BIRD

26 Sep - Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin

27 Sep - Antwerp, BE - Trix

29 Sep - Bristol, UK - Strange Brew

30 Sep - Manchester, UK - The Blues Kitchen

1 Oct - London, UK - The Jazz Cafe

2 Oct - Paris, FR - New Morning

4 Oct - Düsseldorf, DE - zakk

5 Oct - Basel, CH - Kuppel

6 Oct - Darmstadt, DE - Centralstation

7 Oct - Berlin, DE - Gretchen

Oct 10 - Arcata, CA - Lumberjack Weekend at Cal Poly Humboldt - w/ Durand Jones & The Indications and The Altons

Oct 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ^

Oct 21 - La Jolla, CA - Epstein Family Amphitheater *

Oct 22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren *

Oct 23 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater *

Oct 24 - Santa Fe, NM - The Lensic *

Oct 25 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace *

Oct 28 - McAllen, TX - Cine El Rey *

Oct 29 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater *

Oct 30 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall *

Oct 31 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater *

Nov 2 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre *

Nov 3 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre *

Nov 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room *

Nov 6 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *

Nov 20 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital

Dec 4 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA #

Dec 5 - The Stone Church - Brattleboro, VT #

Dec 8 - Longboat Hall - Toronto, ON #

Dec 10 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL #

Dec 11 - Turntable - Indianapolis, IN #

Dec 12 - The Blue Room - Third Man Records - Nashville, TN #

Dec 13 - The Loft - Atlanta, GA #

Dec 15 - Eulogy at Burial Beer Co. - Asheville, NC #

Dec 17 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY #

Dec 18 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA #

Dec 19 - The Atlantis - Washington, DC #

^ with support from The Aggrolites

* with support from The Charities

# with support from Taylor Williams

LOVE STORIES follows the band's debut LP, SINSEERLY YOURS, and according to bassist Christopher Manjarrez, reflects a group that has grown more confident in its sound. THEE SINSEERS are also scheduled to tour this fall in support of the new release.

Photo Credit: Jo Anna Edmison



Photo Credit: Jo Anna Edmison

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