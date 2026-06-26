Theatre-Pop Artist RAEGAN to Play First Headlining Tour

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Theatre-pop artist REAGAN will bring her world of Broadway drama and pop spectacle to stages across the country this fall with her RAEGAN CORE LIVE tour. The three-city headline run will stop in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, offering fans a first look at the immersive live experience inspired by her forthcoming EP, RAEGAN CORE.

“These are my first headline tour dates, which is such an exciting milestone for me,” stated RAEGAN. “I am truly never happier than when on stage, and seeing the response to this world I’ve been building with my fans. I’ve got some fun things planned. It’s going to be dramatic!” Tickets are available here now here.

The upcoming EP aims to be "a love letter to outsiders, theatre kids, and anyone who's ever been told to tone it down, only to turn it up louder." The release follows RAEGAN's recent rendition of SZA's "Kill Bill" for GRAMMY.com. She has accumulated more than 1.8 million video views and over 3.8 million global streams to date.

The RAEGAN CORE rollout has already delivered several releases, including the title track “RAEGAN CORE,” “THE ANGEL OF LOS ANGELES,” “LONGING + LAMENT,” and “BALLAD OF A PRESCHOOL DROPOUT," co-written with Bonnie McKee.

A singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and dancer, RAEGAN gained prominence with her viral debut “Tim Burton," which earned over one million likes on TikTok and ignited a cult following. She followed with her debut EP F*CK RAEGAN, which featured the single "COINS" and breakout track "MEAN." She has also toured with Autoheart and Jazmin Bean.

RAEGAN CORE LIVE Tour Dates

September 23 — Chicago, IL — Beat Kitchen (All Ages)

September 30 — Los Angeles, CA — Bob Baker Marionette Theater (All Ages)

October 7 — New York, NY — Sultan Room (16+)

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