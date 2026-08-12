Steve Lacy Announces OH YEAH? TOUR to Launch Sept. 27 in Minneapolis
The trek supports his third studio album, OH YEAH?, released July 17 via RCA Records.
Steve Lacy has announced a 27-city North American tour in support of his third studio album, OH YEAH?, which arrived July 17 via RCA Records. Promoted by Live Nation, the OH YEAH? TOUR is set to open Sunday, September 27 at The Armory in Minneapolis, with stops planned in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Boston and other cities before concluding Monday, November 30 at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, August 14 at 10am local time at WeAreSteve.Net.
Lacy's first album in four years, OH YEAH?, came highly anticipated. Self-produced, the 10-track album features collaborations with SZA, Erykah Badu, and Cecile Believe. It's also paired with carefully engineered visuals, like the 'doom' music video, which seamlessly pairs with the album's themes. OH YEAH? has allowed Steve to further design an aural world that is singularly him. That 'him' has taken Lacy, who released his first EP almost ten years ago, to the highest of highs: at only 28, he has two songs in the Spotify Billions Club, as well as two Grammy Awards. He has stood alongside his musical peers like Kendrick Lamar and Solange, sells out shows across the globe, and is universally known as a style maverick whose eye for design grows bolder every day.
Tickets will be available starting on Friday, August 14 at 10am local time at wearesteve.net.
Steve Lacy Oh Yeah? Tour Dates
Sun, Sep 27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Wed, Sep 30 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
Sat, Oct 3 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Mon, Oct 5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
Tue, Oct 6 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Sat, Oct 10 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Tue, Oct 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thu, Oct 15 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun, Oct 18 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Tue, Oct 20 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills
Thu, Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri, Oct 23 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Mon, Oct 26 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheatre
Wed, Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
Fri, Oct 30 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
Mon, Nov 2 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Thu, Nov 5 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat, Nov 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Sun, Nov 8 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Wed, Nov 11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Fri, Nov 13 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Tue, Nov 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Thu, Nov 19 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Sat, Nov 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Tue, Nov 24 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sat, Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Mon, Nov 30 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
The OH YEAH? TOUR marks Lacy's first run of headline shows since his sold-out GIVE YOU THE WORLD TOUR across North America in 2022. The self-produced, 10-track OH YEAH? features collaborations with SZA, Erykah Badu and Cecile Believe.
Photo Credit: Gus Van Sant
Photo Credit: Gus Van Sant