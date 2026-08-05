Prescription Songs Signs Producer Rich Harris With Pray For My Haters

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PRESCRIPTION SONGS has added Rich Harris to its roster of songwriters and producers, a signing made in partnership with Pray For My Haters and led by A&Rs Chris Martingago and Sophia Battaglia. Harris, who is based in Nashville with roots in the St. Louis hip-hop scene, is a producer, songwriter, and RIAA platinum-certified engineer who has worked with artists including SZA, DJ Khaled, Luh Kel, December 10, and Sexyy Red. His sync-focused work has also appeared in campaigns for brands such as Giorgio Armani, the NFL, Maybelline, VH1, Google, and Hulu.

'This is the dream team!' reflects Harris. 'I'm very grateful to be working with a group of people that so personally understands my work and operates with such intention. Everyone on this crew has already been pushing hard for me and I couldn't be more excited to have made this official.'

This signing comes in alliance with Pray For My Haters (PFMH), the creative venture founded by record producer and songwriter Tony Esterly and manager Dave Hopper, encompassing boutique music publishing, recorded music, and apparel. Through its publishing endeavors, PFMH has co-published and developed songwriters in partnership with leading music companies including Prescription Songs, Concord, and Downtown Music Publishing. Those writers have achieved success across artist-driven releases while also earning numerous placements in film, television, and advertising.

Of the news, the team at PFMH said, 'Rich exemplifies everything we look for in a PFMH signing: depth, versatility, creativity, crazy (or complete lack of) hair, technical skill, and the relentless drive to keep leveling up. As quality of a human as he is a producer/songwriter, we're proud to partner with Rx and help Rich reach what's next.'

'Rich and I originally connected through an online community during the pandemic via Tony Esterly, and it's been a really cool full-circle moment to now be partnering with him on this signing,' says Chris Martingago on Harris' signing. 'We're excited to be part of the next phase of Rich's career, and for people to hear his skills in the room and across every release.'

Sophia Battaglia adds, 'Rich has a rare versatility that allows him to bring any creative vision to life, paired with an exceptional ear for distinctive production that helps every record stand apart. I couldn't be more excited to officially welcome him to the team!'

Pray For My Haters, the venture behind the partnership, was founded by record producer and songwriter Tony Esterly and manager Dave Hopper, and encompasses music publishing, recorded music, and apparel. Through its publishing arm, the company has previously co-published and developed songwriters alongside Prescription Songs, Concord, and Downtown Music Publishing.

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