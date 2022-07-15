The Workday Release Drops New Single 'Running With The Daylight'

Southern California singer/songwriter David Ottestad's project The Workday Release has just released a new single "Running With The Daylight," via ENCI Records.

Ottestad says, "I wrote "Running with the Daylight" after writing a dozen heavily depressing songs. It can feel good to vent and be angry, but I think sooner or later you come to the end of that and realize life won't change unless you do. I wanted to write a song that was all about picking yourself up and choosing to be optimistic. I hope it's something others can find positivity and encouragement in too."

