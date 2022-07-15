Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Workday Release Drops New Single 'Running With The Daylight'

The new singles was released via ENCI Records.

Jul. 15, 2022  

Southern California singer/songwriter David Ottestad's project The Workday Release has just released a new single "Running With The Daylight," via ENCI Records.

Ottestad says, "I wrote "Running with the Daylight" after writing a dozen heavily depressing songs. It can feel good to vent and be angry, but I think sooner or later you come to the end of that and realize life won't change unless you do. I wanted to write a song that was all about picking yourself up and choosing to be optimistic. I hope it's something others can find positivity and encouragement in too."

Listen to the new single here:

