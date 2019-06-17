The Who Announces Return to Madison Square Garden

Legendary rock band The Who have added a return Madison Square Garden show in New York City on September 1st to kick off the fall leg of their much heralded 2019 North American MOVING ON! TOUR. They recently wrapped up the first leg of the celebrated run with each performance supported by a 48-piece local symphony orchestra. Tickets for the Madison Square Garden show go on sale Friday, June 21st at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

The Madison Square Garden return will mark the second time this year they will bring their acclaimed juggernaut with a full orchestra to New York City. Their first Garden appearance on May 13 drew raves (".. Daltrey's vocals sliced through the arena... far enough to view the crowd pulsing from the floor seats all the way to the rafters," hailed Glide Magazine. "The rockers seemed genuinely appreciative about what NYC fans have meant to the band throughout their career..."; "They hit Madison Square Garden for a truly spectacular show..." Brooklyn Vegan) and set the tone for a riveting and remarkable run, drawing high praise from critics and social media at every stop on the first half of the historic tour. The iconic band also answered the increasing U.S. ticket demand by announcing a third Hollywood Bowl show added to their itinerary for October 24. (see all dates below).

The Who is also rolling out an exciting lineup of special guests opening up for the band on selected dates throughout the autumn leg of the trek, including Oasis front man Liam Gallagher, iconic Boston rocker Peter Wolf, and Canadian indie/blues band Reignwolf (see dates below.)

By once again raising the bar on their own live legacy, The WHO have re-set the standard when it comes to classic rock bands reinvigorating their repertoire with an authenticity and integrity that few live bands from any era can match.

Never ones for nostalgia, singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend's pairing with acclaimed local symphony orchestras are rewarding Who fans with a once-in-a-lifetime live experience. The founding members manage to achieve new sonic heights, with Forbes Magazine hailing Moving On! as a must-see show that 'goes to great lengths to show fans the many gears The Who possess...' The band, which includes guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend,keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button and drummer Zak Starkey, serves up THE WHO's many classics with full and minimal symphony backing, as well as intimate acoustic numbers and a show stopping Pete/Roger duo performance.

Produced by Live Nation, The Who's North American MOVING ON! TOUR is currently delivering their indelible brand of powerhouse rock through 29 cities.

The Who will also be releasing their first album of new songs in thirteen years later this year.

Every pair of tickets purchased online includes a redeemable code for a CD copy of The Who's forthcoming album when it's released. This offer is available to US and Canada customers only and not valid for tickets purchased via resale. In addition, $1 from each ticket sold for the MOVING ON! TOUR will benefit Teen Cancer America (www.teencanceramerica.org.)





