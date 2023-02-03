Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The War & Treaty Announce New Album 'Lover's Game'

Their forthcoming milestone album LOVER’S GAME will be available March 10.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Trailblazing husband-and-wife duo The War And Treaty expand on their sound that cuts through the whole of Southern music tradition with their forthcoming milestone album, LOVER'S GAME, available March 10.

The 10-song collection produced by Dave Cobb, marks their first major-label release under Mercury Nashville as it finds Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter offering a unique perspective on shifting cultural and musical tides while pulling back the layers of a maturing relationship.

"There is no greater or higher calling in life than to be conduits of love and that's exactly what LOVER'S GAME is to us," says Tanya Trotter. "From the opening guitar riff to the last piano note on this record...love is the intention and love is the subject that can't be ignored. We've been through every facet of it together and we could not be more excited to share another layer of our story."

The previously released BLANK PAGE EP offered an introduction to the full LOVER'S GAME sonic landscape with songs like the title track "showcasing their genre-crossing essence" (NPR) while "That's How Love Is Made" echoes "the sound of pure love that shatters and defies every musical category," (Music Row). The spirit-lifting "Angel" soars on wings of gratitude, while "Have You a Heart" aches for real partnership.

"Ain't No Harmin' Me" offers fire-and-brimstone harmony, while "Yesterday's Burn" is a devoted partner pledge to soothe all scars, no matter how deep they go. The War And Treaty dug deep into the lessons their love has laid bare, with more than 100 songs written over the last two years before completing LOVER'S GAME.

"In context and talent they are unlike any other act in music," (The Tennessean) which has created vastly diverse tour opportunities across multiple genres. It was just announced that this summer, The War And Treaty will join Chris Stapleton on the All American Road Show Tour. But first, they will bring "their rootsy vocals and chameleonic arrangements" (Billboard) to more than 35-cities this spring on their own LOVER'S GAME TOUR, kicking off March 19 in Oklahoma City, Okla. Additionally, the duo will return to the Grand Ole Opry stage tomorrow night (Feb. 4).

LOVER'S GAME TOUR DATES

3/19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

3/21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

3/23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

3/24 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

3/25 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's

3/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

3/28 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

3/30 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

3/31 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

4/01 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

4/03 - Bozeman, MT - Live From The Divide

4/05 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

4/07 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

4/13 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

4/14 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

4/15 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Hotel

4/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

4/19 - Evanston, IL - Space

4/20 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

4/21 - Detroit, MI - El Club

4/22 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

4/23 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

4/25 - Buffalo, NY - The 9th Ward

4/26 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

4/28 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

4/29 - Brownfield, ME - Stone Mountain Arts Center

4/30 - Rockland, ME - The Strand Theatre

5/02 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

5/03 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

5/05 - Armore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

5/06 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

5/09 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre

5/10 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theater

5/11 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

5/13 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Founded in 2014 by the husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War And Treaty have emerged as one of the most electrifying new acts in American music. With a lionhearted sonic blend - both roaring with passion and tender to the touch, they "are making soul moves that are captivating everyone who sees them," (Hits Magazine).

Earning respect, they've gone on to appear as top-flight collaborators, and have been recognized by the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry and the Americana Music Association as "2022 Duo/Group of the Year."

With more than 100 shows last year, the duo has dominated stages across the globe including North America, Europe, Italy, Australia, and Ireland, while headlining their own shows and opening for a diverse group of living legends: Al Green, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, John Legend, Lauren Daigle and Van Morrison among them.

Their debut CMA Awards performance was dubbed one of the best moments of the night by The Washington Post, Vulture, Rolling Stone, Billboard, American Songwriter and more.



