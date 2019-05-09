The Vaughns Exclusively Stream Debut Album FOMO via BTRtoday

New Jersey indie-rockers, The Vaughns, are exclusively streaming their debut album, FOMO, via BTRtoday. Give it a spin, a day before its release, here!

The record is set to be released tomorrow, May 10, 2019, and will include singles "50%," "Shout, " "Santa Cruz" and more.

"This album is about the transition period between exiting college, and entering adulthood. We feel that these songs are a step up from our previous material, and could not be happier with how they were captured after spending countless hours in the studio," the band shares.

When introduced by mutual friends in 2014, David Cacciatore, Anna Lies, Ryan Kenter, and Tom Losito embarked on what would become a friendship, a family, and The Vaughns. Their 2015 EP, tomfoolery, was nominated for 3 Asbury Park Music Awards and featured on MTV Web series: The Brothers Green. Since 2016, NJ.com has consecutively listed them as an "NJ Band You Need To Hear," noting that their "dynamic and addictively fun sound is too good to leave out." With the 2017-2018 release of singles including "Santa Cruz" and "Coffee Sundae" the band received national attention from publications, such as Consequence of Sound, New Noise Magazine, and Atwood Magazine, and have since opened for artists like Japanese Breakfast, Tor Miller, Laura Stevenson, Aaron Carter, and Bad Bad Hats.

FOMO is set to release May 10, 2019. For more information, please visit https://www.thevaughns.com/.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

May 17 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery

May 18 - Burlington, VT @ Radio Bean

May 23 - New York, NY @ Arlene's Grocery

Jul 10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Electric

Jul 27 - Camden, NJ @ XPN Festival





