The Used Release New Single 'People Are Vomit'

After announcing their upcoming tenth studio album Toxic Positivity earlier this week, rock icons The Used are keeping fans on their toes and have released a surprise new single "People Are Vomit".

The track is a straightforward, in-your-face explosion of Bert McCracken's iconic angst-ridden vexation and snarling pop energy that doesn't let up. It is everything fans have come to expect from The Used over the last 20+ years at the forefront of the scene, solidifying their enduring legacy.

Yesterday, The Used announced that their newest album Toxic Positivity will be out on May 19 via Big Noise. Toxic Positivity includes "People Are Vomit" as well as the previously-released, no-holds-barred "f You" released in 2022.

Fans can pre-save Toxic Positivity now here.

Established in 2000, The Used was brought to life and have since released a collection of albums that pioneered the scene of emo rock. High energy live shows, gut wrenching relatable lyrics, and melodies that blended pop sensibility and hard rock was the perfect combination to make an everlasting impression on fans globally.

The Used released their ninth studio album, Heartwork (Deluxe), in 2021 via Big Noise. The extended album features 11 never-before-heard tracks that were all written during the original Heartwork (2020) sessions.

A variety of collaborators including producer John Feldmann, co-writer Mark Hoppus (Blink-182), guest artists Travis Barker, Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333), Caleb Shomo (Beartooth) and more helped deliver this now 27-track album that simultaneously showcases what made The Used emerge as one of the most prolific bands of the early 2000s as well as what has kept them at the forefront of the genre ever since.

The band locked in #4 spots on both the Top Alternative and Top Hard Rock Album charts, #11 on Top Rock Album charts as well as landing in the Billboard Top 200 at the #87 spot.

The Used is Bert McCracken (Vocals), Jepha (Bass), Dan Whitesides (Drums) and Joey Bradford (Guitar).

Listen to the new single here: