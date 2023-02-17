Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Used Release New Single 'People Are Vomit'

The Used Release New Single 'People Are Vomit'

Yesterday, The Used announced that their newest album Toxic Positivity will be out on May 19 via Big Noise.

Feb. 17, 2023  

After announcing their upcoming tenth studio album Toxic Positivity earlier this week, rock icons The Used are keeping fans on their toes and have released a surprise new single "People Are Vomit".

The track is a straightforward, in-your-face explosion of Bert McCracken's iconic angst-ridden vexation and snarling pop energy that doesn't let up. It is everything fans have come to expect from The Used over the last 20+ years at the forefront of the scene, solidifying their enduring legacy.

Yesterday, The Used announced that their newest album Toxic Positivity will be out on May 19 via Big Noise. Toxic Positivity includes "People Are Vomit" as well as the previously-released, no-holds-barred "f You" released in 2022.

Fans can pre-save Toxic Positivity now here.

Established in 2000, The Used was brought to life and have since released a collection of albums that pioneered the scene of emo rock. High energy live shows, gut wrenching relatable lyrics, and melodies that blended pop sensibility and hard rock was the perfect combination to make an everlasting impression on fans globally.

The Used released their ninth studio album, Heartwork (Deluxe), in 2021 via Big Noise. The extended album features 11 never-before-heard tracks that were all written during the original Heartwork (2020) sessions.

A variety of collaborators including producer John Feldmann, co-writer Mark Hoppus (Blink-182), guest artists Travis Barker, Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333), Caleb Shomo (Beartooth) and more helped deliver this now 27-track album that simultaneously showcases what made The Used emerge as one of the most prolific bands of the early 2000s as well as what has kept them at the forefront of the genre ever since.

The band locked in #4 spots on both the Top Alternative and Top Hard Rock Album charts, #11 on Top Rock Album charts as well as landing in the Billboard Top 200 at the #87 spot.

The Used is Bert McCracken (Vocals), Jepha (Bass), Dan Whitesides (Drums) and Joey Bradford (Guitar).

Listen to the new single here:



Tiësto Drops THE WHITE LOTUS Title Theme Remix With Cristobal Tapia De Veer Photo
Tiësto Drops THE WHITE LOTUS Title Theme Remix With Cristobal Tapia De Veer
Tiësto has shared his own one-of-a-kind spin on “Renaissance” the title theme from season two of HBO’s Emmy-winning series, THE WHITE LOTUS, available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. Written by Chilean-Canadian composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer, “Renaissance” is the first remix of the hit, with Tiësto’s version already popular.
Andrew Rayel Shares New Studio Album Lifeline Photo
Andrew Rayel Shares New Studio Album 'Lifeline'
Highly anticipated by his legions of fans, Andrew Rayel’s ‘Lifeline’ album limelights the incredible versatility – and the innate musicality – of its creator. Flaunting his melodic prowess across eighteen tracks (from lead trance track ‘Alone’ to ‘All Falls Down’ with Florentin & Kyle Anson and three other never-heard-before songs).
Joy Oladokun Releases New Album Proof of Life Photo
Joy Oladokun Releases New Album 'Proof of Life'
With production by Oladokun, Mike Elizondo, Ian Fitchuk, Dan Wilson and Alysa Vanderheym, Proof of Life captures the human experience with a profound simplicity. Across these thirteen tracks, Oladokun celebrates the little details and simple pleasures of being alive, while also giving voice to some of life’s most complex experiences.
Tommy Newport Drops New Album Glasshead Photo
Tommy Newport Drops New Album 'Glasshead'
Garnering a substantial buzz with his 2018 debut, Just To Be Ironic, while he was still a teenager, Newport continued the paramount success with his EP’s Tommy Gun, Ultra Mango and Liquid. Now, unveiling his sophomore album Glasshead, the new 10-track release is demonstrative of the artist's growth since his debut album.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Release New Single 'Breathless'The Hails Release New Single 'Breathless'
February 16, 2023

Five-piece indie outfit The Hails unveil their next single “Breathless,” and set a run of upcoming tour dates supporting The Happy Fits. Dreamily sliding from a leisurely guitar-driven stroll into a swanky groove, “Breathless” tier by tier climbs in intricacy until a sharp, punctuated ending on an exhale.
Mike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks On Garden & Gun's Back Porch SessionsMike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks On Garden & Gun's Back Porch Sessions
February 16, 2023

Known for their blistering live performances, Mike and the Moonpies kicked off the new year with their most ambitious and successful tour schedule to date. The quintet made back-to-back festival appearances at The MusicFest (Steamboat Springs, CO) and Mile 0 Fest (Key West, FL) followed by an extensive run along the East Coast.
DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. Season Two to Premiere in March on Disney+DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. Season Two to Premiere in March on Disney+
February 16, 2023

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (“Andi Mack”) as Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha, Kathleen Rose Perkins (“Big Shot”) as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee (“Mulan”) as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato (“Grown-ish”) stars as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian stars as Brian Patrick Kamealoha, Emma Meisel (“American Horror Story”), and more.
Ashley Nicole Black to Host the ACE Eddie AwardsAshley Nicole Black to Host the ACE Eddie Awards
February 16, 2023

American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced that writer/comedian Ashley Nicole Black (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Ted Lasso, Bad Monkey) will host the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries.
Rachel Hilson & Josh Holloway Join DUSTER on HBO Max From J.J. Abrams And Latoya MorganRachel Hilson & Josh Holloway Join DUSTER on HBO Max From J.J. Abrams And Latoya Morgan
February 16, 2023

HBO Max has ordered the eight-episode drama DUSTER to series from J.J. Abrams, LaToya Morgan. The series stars Keith David as Ezra, Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis, Greg Grunberg as Abbott, Camille Guaty as Izzy, Rachel Hilson as Nina, Josh Holloway as Jim, Asivak Koostachin as Awan, Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna, Benjamin Charles Watson as Royce.
share