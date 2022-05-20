The Unlikely Candidates Drop Debut Album 'Panther Island'

Billboard charting Texas-based band The Unlikely Candidates celebrate the debut full-length album, "Panther Island," now available on all major music platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and more with a release party in their hometown and announcement of summer tour dates.

Coming off their multi-city tour with legendary band 311, The Unlikely Candidates were welcomed home with open arms as fans and Fort Worth residents listened to new and fan-favorite music from their album. The party included performances from the band, a specialty drink, raffles, and a champagne toast to celebrate this milestone.

"Panther Island," which features 8 new and 3 previously released songs, was written over Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic including "High Low," which was recorded in lead singer Kyle Morris' closet.

"The record is a kaleidoscopic landscape of genre and style that changes from song to song, a greatest hits of the sonic worlds the band has inhabited over the years," says Morris. "Thematically it's just as varied, shifting from songs about the chaos on the streets and loneliness behind the phone screens of America during the pandemic, to humorous tales of twenty-something malaise and the many ways the heart breaks; when love or loved ones are lost. At the heart of this album is the ethos of taking a bad situation and making something of it. It was written during the pandemic while the world was shut down, by a band who has hit enough roadblocks to delay a debut album nine years."

Following the release of their album, The Unlikely Candidates are going back on the road, making stops in the Midwest, the Mountain States, and Canada. TUC has previously toured with Fall Out Boy, The Dirty Heads, and Sublime with Rome, just to name a few.

"Its been an honor working with The Unlikely Candidates and I am so very proud for them to release their first full length album," said Ryan Metheny, Director of Product Management at The Orchard. "After so many ups and downs over the last few years, they continue to blow me away with how hard they work and get through any roadblock put in front of them. It will be a great joy to see them play these songs in front of their fans this summer."

Signed to Another Century, a subsidiary of Sony Music, The Unlikely Candidates are best known for their 2019 hit "Novocaine," which reached #1 on the Alternative Charts. The song was also featured in the Season 4 trailer of HULU's Veronica Mars, and on Now That's What I Call Music, with The music video becoming the #6 most viewed Alternative video of 2019 on VEVO.

Listen to the new single here: