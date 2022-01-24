The UK's The Lathums Announce US Tour Dates

The UK's The Lathums debut album, How Beautiful Life Can Be was released in late 2021 and immediately took the #1 spot on the UK charts. The LP features twelve deeply-affecting, truth-telling, joyously optimistic tracks splash vibrant color over British guitar music's stiflingly self-conscious landscape.

And, walking in the footsteps of The Smiths, The Cure, and Arctic Monkeys before them, The Lathums will be making their first trip stateside for a set of tour dates that kick off on March 6 in Chicago. The routing includes shows in Brooklyn and Los Angeles as well as a stop in Austin for SXSW.

Tour Dates

March 3 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

March 8 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON

March 10 - Milkboy - Philadelphia, PA

March 11 - Zone 1- Brooklyn NY

March 13 - Songbyrd - Washington, DC

March 16 - SXSW / The British Music Embassy showcase @ Cedars St. Courtyard - Austin, TX

March 20 - The Moroccan Lounge (early show) - Los Angeles, CA

March 21 - Brick + Mortar - San Francisco, CA

The Lathums closed out 2021 with a sold-out tour of the UK that included a stop at Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse. Today the band shares a clip from that epic show (which sold out in under an hour) - the band performing their single "Fight On" which was released one year ago today. Watch it here:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7jmI9s7MI5U" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Lathums - Alex Moore (singer/songwriter, guitar), Scott Concepcion (guitar), Johnny Cunliffe (bass), and Ryan Durrans (drums) - met in the no-nonsense former industrial town of Wigan, nestled on the north western border of Greater Manchester. Since forming in 2018 they have gone from slogging their gear into the north of England's pubs and small venues to causing stampedes for tickets to ride the communal, euphoric wave of their live shows. It is the band's ability sing the words everyone else feels that made their fans cling on and neither they or The Lathums want to let go.

In summer 2019 their fuse was lit by Tim Burgess offering them a late slot at Kendal Calling where, inside 24 hours, social media chatter caused their audience to spill into the field beyond their tent. A year later they recorded their debut appearance for Later... With Jools Holland and joined the BBC Sound Poll 2021 list of tipped acts at the end of 2020.

Last year the band entered the Parr Street Studios, Liverpool with producers, James Skelly and Chris Taylor. The end result is the vibrant and magical How LIfe Can Be. From start to finish, Moore's lyrical gift and Concepcion's wide brush strokes of choral guitars and intricate breaks on trebly high strings certainly evoke Walkman-era indie heroes, from The Smiths to Orange Juice and The Housemartins to Aztec Camera - bands that, save for Morrissey and Marr, The Lathums had never heard of when they started their journey.

In addition, Moore's love of a faded past, of Elvis Presley and Patsy Cline, could have made the likelihood of the twenty-something from the overlooked fringes of Greater Manchester carving such a convincing path through British music even less likely. Instead they have created a work of art that has taken the UK by storm.