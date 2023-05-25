The Tina Turner Museum in Brownsville, TN to Commemorate the Life of Tina Turner

Fans and friends of the "Queen of Rock" Tina Turner are invited to a Twilight Memorial to honor her legacy this Sunday, May 28, at 7 p.m., on the lawn of the Tina Turner Museum in Brownsville, TN.

"Tina has touched so many of our lives with her music and her story of perseverance." says Center Director Sonia Outlaw-Clark. "This memorial will afford us the opportunity to have her family of fans share their sentiments and extend comfort to each other."

Attendees are encouraged to sign a memory board and share their condolences. Selected speakers will share reflections of Tina and at dusk candles will be lit in her memory.

The memorial will take place at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center & Tina Turner Museum, 121 Sunny Hill Cove, Brownsville TN. For more information, contact the Center at 731-779-9000.

The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, in Brownsville, is a music heritage destination that offers a refreshing Southern experience showcasing the history and culture of rural West Tennessee. Inside visitors can learn about the history of cotton, explore the scenic and “wild” Hatchie River and get to know the legendary musicians who call West Tennessee home.

Also located on the grounds is the Tina Turner Museum at Flagg Grove School, the childhood school of Tina Turner, and the last home of Blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes.

The Delta Heritage Center is also a featured stop along the Americana Music Triangle connecting Nashville, Memphis and New Orleans and an official Tennessee Music Pathways location.