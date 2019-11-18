The Third Mind To Release Debut Album

CA-based supergroup, THE THIRD MIND, featuring an all-star line-up of players -Dave Alvin (guitar, vocals), Victor Krummenacher (bass, vocals), David Immergluck (guitar, keyboards, vocals), Michael Jerome (drums, percussion) with special guest Jesse Sykes (guitar, vocals)-will release their self-titled debut album on February 14, 2020 via Yep Roc Records.

The six-song collection features one original composition and five covers - a full track list is below. The first edition CD and LP includes two bonus tracks - remixes of "East/West," one of which is mixed by legendary mixing engineer Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, Sheryl Crow, Arctic Monkeys). The album features the art of Tony Fitzpatrick with a different collectible poster in both the LP and CD package and is now available for pre-order.

"Using the Miles Davis technique, there were no rehearsals or written musical arrangements. Just decide on a key, start recording and see what happens," says Dave Alvin. "During the sessions we simply sat in a circle and looked and listened closely to each other as we made everything up live on the spot. We chose songs/compositions primarily identified with the 1960s underground scene as a tribute to the open-minded music of that period as well as to the fearless musicians like Alice Coltrane, Michael Bloomfield, Fred Neil and Roky Erickson, who helped create the sounds of the era."

Today, the band shared the video for the first single, "Journey To Satchidananda," created and directed by Jonathan Segel (Camper Van Beethoven, Sparklehorse). Watch/share: "Journey To Satchidananda"

The name Saccidānanda or Satchidananda (Sanskrit: सच्चिदानंद) is a compound of three Sanskrit words, Sat (Sanskrit), Cit (consciousness) and Ānanda (Hindu_philosophy), meaning essence, consciousness, and bliss, respectively.

THE THIRD MIND Track listing:

1. Journey in Satchidananda (Alice Coltrane) 6:00

2. The Dolphins (Fred Neil) 5:17

3. Claudia Cardinale (David Immergluck, Dave Alvin, Victor Krummenacher, Michael Jerome 2:54

4. Morning Dew (Bonnie Dobson) 9:21

5. East/West (Nick Gravenites, Mark Naftalin) 16:30

6. Reverberation (Roky Erickson, T. Hall, Stacy Sutherland) 3:54

Bonus Tracks: First Edition CD and vinyl only

1. East/West - mixed by Tchad Blake / 17:05

2. East West 2 - mixed by Clay Blair / 14:12





