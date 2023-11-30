The Tano Jones Revelry Announce Debut Album 'Spinning North'

Led by singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer Tano Jones, the Detroit-based rock act The Tano Jones Revelry today announce they will release their debut full-length album, Spinning North, early 2024 via Vere Music.

Distilling the ups and downs of everyday life scenarios into an intoxicating and inimitable brew of rock, blues, soul, Americana, and R&B, the group has been generating solid buzz with their new single “What About Me,” which has been reacting in a big way rising at AAA radio and garnering well over 3 million Spotify streams and counting.

“There is a belief by some that we are all so different due to our socioeconomic background, ethnicity, religion, skin color—which is the most popular way to divide us—or if we have tattoos or not,” says Jones about the single.

“Forces look to divide us by these characteristics, and it bothers me. It's not what I've known in my life. I'm from a big ethnic family and a melting pot where there's a lot of love and hugs for people from all walks of life. We're all more similar than we are different. ‘What About Me' is a bit of a misnomer as a title. If you listen to the lyrics, it's about all of us.”

On the song, wah-drenched guitar wails over a head-nodding tambourine-driven beat as Tano's smoky delivery instantly captivates. It builds towards a bold and buoyant refrain as he wonders, “What about me and the baby in the bayou? What about me, the Catcher in the Rye?”

Upon speaking about the narrative that shapes the album Jones notes, “Spinning North is an acknowledgement that we all wake up every day and work hard in whatever our discipline is to take care of those we love.”

“It's brother or sister taking care of one another, parents watching over their children, or neighbor looking out for neighbor. There's an unbelievable beauty, nobility, toughness, and imperfection in all of that. That's what America has been about, and it's my experience. It's an imperfect journey to a better place. We all strive for greener grass and a bluer sky, we are all Spinning North.”

The world initially got to know The Tano Jones Revelry in 2021 with their uplifting and undeniable cover of the holiday classic “The Little Drummer Boy” that captivated audiences and earned critical acclaim. Beyond gathering over 2.2 million Spotify streams, it incited the praise of VENTS Magazine, Indie Pulse Music, Buzz Music, and Essentially Pop who dubbed it “a fab showcase for his imagination and daring.”

Along the way, he pieced together what would become Spinning North with co-producer Andy Patalan of the band Sponge at Soup Can Studios located in the Motor City.

Photo Credit: Noah Wolfe



