The Sweet Things Release LIQUOR LIGHTNING Music Video

THE SWEET THINGS--NYC's buzzed-about, young, dirty rock n' roll band--have released a blazing new single and video "Liquor Lightning" from their debut album IN BORROWED SHOES, ON BORROWED TIME, out Friday, May 24 via Wendigo Productions NYC/Spaghetty Town Records.

With its breakneck tempo and unhinged sensibility, "Liquor Lightning" is now available across all digital platforms and is "the kind of roll 'em and shake 'em ditty you last hear before you end up in the hospital with your jaw wired shut," according to the band.

The music video, which premiered late last week via Vive Le Rock, was filmed at the East Village club Berlin. Directed and edited by Juli Berg (Evanescence) & Candace Corelli (Blue Man Group), the video was set to give off "a gritty, raucous, low-fi 70's glam energy, like the best band you could discover at some late-night underground bar." Watch "Liquor Lightning" streaming below:

The band--Dave Tierney, lead vocals/rhythm guitar; Lorne Behrman, lead guitar, vocals; Sam Hariss, bass/vocals; and Darren Fried, drums/vocals--will celebrate the album's May 24 release that day by hosting a free album release/listening party at the The Bowery Electric bar with featured drink specials, a curated DJ set by Sam Hariss and a performance by Hipp Pipps. For further details and to RSVP, please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/432319327586269/.

IN BORROWED SHOES, ON BORROWED TIME follows the band's two indie singles,"Love to Leave" and "Slather," which were backed by airplay onNYC's FM rock station Q104.3 and Sirius XM's Little Steven's Underground Garage. Classic Rock magazine (U.K) also featured the band's single"Slather" on their May 2018 issue's compilation CD. The new album was produced by Matt Chiaravalle (Courtney Love, Debbie Harry) and includes guest appearances from the likes of Alejandro Escovedo on guest vocals; the legendary horn section The Uptown Horns (Rolling Stones, James Brown); Brian Hurd of beloved blues bashers Daddy Long Legs on harmonica; Rob Clores (The Black Crowes) on keyboards; and boogie chanteuse Liza Colby on the gospel vocals. Early critical acclaim is rolling in:

"At 10 ferocious tracks, the records plays like a quick strike that leaves you wanting more. One of the best things I could say about In Borrowed Shoes, On Borrowed Time is that as each song ends you find yourself singing the chorus in your head. The deeper you dig, the more you listen, you discover layers and a musicianship that proves, much like their influences, it takes a lot of talent to sound that raw."

Misplaced Straws (May 2, 2019)

The rowdy rockers, who've already brought their party-filled swagger to venues across America in the summer of 2018 (West Coast, Pacific Northwest) and fall of 2018 (East Coast, South, and Midwest), are excited to make their UK debut on June 1 at the annual Camden Rocks festival in London alongside headlining acts Frank Turner and The Wonder Stuff. Immediately following,THE SWEET THINGS will complete a stretch of dates across the UK sponsored by Gibson including a live, on-air performance on Boogaloo Radio on June 3. Dates are as follows:

6/1 London, UK Camden Rocks Festival

6/2 London, UK Back Room Bar

6/4 Birmingham, UK Dark Horse Moseley

6/5 Nottingham, UK The Chameleon

6/6 Sheffield, UK West Street Live

6/7 TBA

6/8 TBA





