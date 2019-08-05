The Strokes Announce Special New Year's Eve Show in New York City

Today The Strokes announced a special New Year's Eve show in their hometown of New York City. Tickets for the December 31st event at Barclays Center will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 9th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

The Strokes and Governors Ball Music Festival are also providing the 2019 festival's 3-Day and Sunday ticket buyers an earlier, exclusive pre-sale to ensure any fans who missed their performance in June due to weather would have the opportunity to ring in the new year with The Strokes. This presale window, together with Strokes fan club will begin on Tuesday August 6th at 10am EST.

American Express® Card Members can also purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, August 6th at 10am local time through Thursday, August 8th at 10pm local time.

Please see below for global touring details.

THE STROKES LIVE

August 31 Stradbally, Ireland Electric Picnic

September 27 Dana Point, CA Ohana Music Festival

November 16 Mexico City, Mexico Corona Capital Festival

November 23 Lima, Peru Vivo X El Rock

December 31 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center





