The Stowaways All-Star Band Lineup, Kid Kapichi & Onboard Tattoo Parlor Join ShipRocked Lineup

ASK4 Entertainment has announced music lineup additions for ShipRocked and the return of the onboard tattoo parlor for the sold out 2024 horror-themed edition of the ultimate rock music cruise vacation, February 4-10, 2024 onboard Carnival Magic.

The roster for ShipRocked's fan favorite all-star band The Stowaways will include musicians such as Michael Starr (Steel Panther), Hayley Cramer (Pop Evil), Bumblefoot, Roy Mayorga (Ministry / Stone Sour), Keith Wallen (Breaking Benjamin), Elias Soriano (Nonpoint), Emily Armstrong (Dead Sara) and many more.

Kid Kapichi has also been added to the ShipRocked lineup and the cruise will feature special acoustic performances by Josh Katz and Joey Morrow of Badflower, as well as Matt James of Blacktop Mojo, and one show from Andy Wood Trio. These artists join I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Beartooth, Highly Suspect, Code Orange, Badflower and many others for the 6-night vacation experience.

Michael Starr of Steel Panther said, “Hell yes! I'm really excited to be invited to ShipRocked to jam with The Stowaways next year. Looking forward to hanging with everyone and having a kick ass cruise together.”

In addition, veteran ShipRocker and tattoo artist Dawn Webb--along with tattoo artists Samantha Taylor and Colin Orion--will be hosting the 2024 ShipRocked onboard tattoo parlor. Dawn's shop, Paradise Tattoo in Fort Myers, FL has provided award-winning custom tattoo services to Southwest Florida since 2011. In October of 2022, the shop sadly was destroyed by Hurricane Ian and the ShipRocked community rallied to her aid by creating a GoFundMe page to help support the shop's reopening.

The 14th sailing of ShipRocked departs from Miami, Florida and stops in three ports that are new for ShipRockers: Bimini, The Bahamas; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and Grand Cayman.

The full music lineup for ShipRocked is as follows: I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Beartooth, Highly Suspect, Code Orange, Badflower, as well as Black Stone Cherry, BRKN Love, Cassyette, Catch Your Breath, Crobot, Dayseeker, Dead Poet Society, Dorothy, Eva Under Fire, Fire From The Gods, From Ashes To New, Fury In Few, Hot Crazy, Kid Kapichi, Luna Aura, Point North, Scene Queen, Sleep Theory, The Warning, Them Dirty Roses, Tigercub, Winona Fighter and Yonaka, along with special performances by Andy Wood Trio, Johnny Stevens of Highly Suspect, Josh Katz & Joey Morrow of Badflower, Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin and Matt James of Blacktop Mojo.

The Stowaways all-star band will include: Andy Wood Trio, Angela Lese (Fingernails Are Pretty), Blake Allison (Devour The Day), Chad Nicefield (former Wilson), Elias Soriano (Nonpoint), Emily Armstrong (Dead Sara), Hayley Cramer (Pop Evil), Jamie Madrox (Twiztid), Jasen Rauch (Breaking Benjamin), Joey Varela (VRSTY), Jorge Duenas (Unloco), Josh Balz (former Motionless In White), Keith Wallen (Breaking Benjamin), Leo Moracchioli (Frog Leap Studios), Matt James (Blacktop Mojo), Michael Starr (Steel Panther), Mike's Dead, Rabea Massaad (Frog Leap Studios), Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Roy Mayorga (Ministry, Stone Sour), Tom Hane (former In This Moment), plus more surprise guests.

After record-breaking attendance of over 4,000 guests in January 2023 and an expanded 6-day itinerary, staterooms for ShipRocked 2024 sold out in an unprecedented 3 days, well before the music lineup was announced. A waitlist is available at www.ShipRocked.com.

A floating music festival, a rock & roll summer camp held in the dead of winter, a family reunion for the growing number of ShipRockers who have forged lifelong relationships out of a shared passion for music (and an occasional bucket of beer) – ShipRocked is the premier rock music vacation, offering dozens of performances and unique collaborations, artist-hosted events and activities, theme nights, and ample opportunity for fans and bands alike to unwind and create new friendships in tropical paradise.

The ShipRocked community is very supportive of charitable efforts, especially the annual ShipRocked Cancer Sucks! onboard charity auction. During the 2023 cruise, the auction raised an incredible $125,000 for cancer research.

Throughout the year, ShipRocked's community of “ShipRockers”–as well as others from around the world–are staying connected via “Making Waves – The ShipRocked Podcast,” which launched in 2020 and is available for free through iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts. “Making Waves” features interviews with ShipRocked alumni artists, as well as other top music artists, actors and entertainment industry experts. It's distributed via Sound Talent Media / Evergreen Podcasts and is hosted by Chad Nicefield and Justin Press.