The Souljazz Orchestra Announce CHAOS THEORIES, Plus European Tour

The Souljazz Orchestra return with a brand new studio album for our troubled times, 'Chaos Theories', released on Strut on 13th September.



Always known for their uncompromising social and political messages, the Canadian collective hit harder than ever on 9 new tracks, outing the hypocrisy of modern day politics, police brutality and the everyday struggle of the working man. Led by chief songwriter and arranger Pierre Chrètien, the band continue to evolve their sound, drawing on a broad palette from their trademark Latin, Afro and Caribbean styles to some of the UK's political sounds of the early '80s, the era of The Clash, The Police, 2-Tone and frontline reggae. "We were basically messing around with the idea of creating our own brand of 'Afro-punk'", remembers Chrétien, "something with the aggressive, in-your-face energy of punk rock or free jazz, but still backed by the hypnotic, pulsating grooves of tropical music."



The album takes the listener from carefully targeted sonic missiles to more reflective thought-provoking moments. 'Police The Police' starts the offensive: "I wrote this after my neighbour was beaten to death by Ottawa police during an arrest," explains Chrétien. "The authorities downplayed the incident and the officers were working the next day like nothing had happened." 'House Of Cards' takes a thinly veiled swipe at the current US administration on an infectious disco groove: "lies within lies within lies... like so many Russian dolls"; 'Boat Rockers' challenges us all to look beyond accepted norms and 'General Strike' documents the frustrations of the working class as the pay gap gets increasingly wider; 'Slumlord' shines the spotlight on dodgy landlords while the brilliant closer 'Well Runs Dry' laments modern day living, with its confused pace and mundane obsessions, remembering simpler days gone by.



Leading their field for 17 years, The Souljazz Orchestra have constantly moved forward and remain an in-demand live band worldwide. 'Chaos Theories' is their 9th album, is released on LP, CD, cassette and digital / streaming and is mastered by The Carvery. LP format comes as a special dark blue vinyl edition. The band tour Europe and Canada during September, October and November 2019.

Tracklisting:

1. CHARLIE FOXTROT

2. POLICE THE POLICE

3. HOUSE OF CARDS

4. BOAT ROCKERS

5. SKY HIGH

6. WAR GAMES

7. GENERAL STRIKE

8. SLUMLORD

9. WELL RUNS DRY



Tour dates:

Sep 20 - Ottawa, ON - Babylon

Sep 27 - Montpellier, FR - Rockstore - Tix

Sep 28 - Rambouillet, FR - Usine à Chapeaux - Tix

Sep 29 - Chelles, FR - Les Cuizines - Tix

Sep 30 - Paris, FR - New Morning - Tix

Oct 01 - Gent, BE - Vooruit Balzaal - Tix

Oct 02 - Madrid, ES - Café Berlín - Tix

Oct 04 - Granada ES - Planta Baja - Tix

Oct 05 - Zaragoza ES - Las Armas - Tix

Oct 06 - Barcelona ES - La Nau - Tix

Oct 09 - Dusseldorf DE - Zakk - Tix

Oct 10 - Mainz DE - KUZ - Tix

Oct 11 - Athens GR - Gagarin 205 - Tix

Oct 12 - Thessaloniki GR - WE Complex - Tix

Oct 13 - Berlin DE - Gretchen - Tix

Oct 14 - Dresden DE - Tonne - Tix

Oct 16 - London UK - Jazz Cafe - Tix

Oct 17 - Dublin IE - Sugar Club - Tix

Oct 18 - Épinay-sur-Seine - PMO - Tix

Oct 19 - Nancy FR - Nancy Jazz Pulsations - Tix

Nov 16 - Gatineau QC - Le Petit Chicago

Nov 21 - Sherbrooke QC - La Petite Boîte Noire

Nov 22 - Montréal QC - Groove Nation - Tix

Nov 23 - Québec QC - L'Anti - Tix

Nov 28 - Waterloo ON - Starlight

Nov 29 - Hamilton ON - This Ain't Hollywood

Nov 30 - Toronto ON - Velvet Underground - Tix





