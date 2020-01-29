The Soul Rebels Releases Video for 'Greatness' & Heads Out on Tour

Brass sensation THE SOUL REBELS, kick off their Poetry In Motion Tour in support of the new genre-bending album. In support of the tour launch, the eight-piece collective are turning heads with a new lyric video for the single "Greatness", tapped by ESPN as the official soundtrack of the 2019-20 college basketball season.

Famed New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival just announced the 2020 line up featuring the debut of new supergroup, Wu-Tang Clan featuring The Soul Rebels on May 1st, 2020.

The Soul Rebels are riding high having just returned from a historic week in Havana, Cuba alongside Tank and The Bangas, Trombone Shorty and Cuban superstar, Cimafunk. The New York Times explained further that: "Music has long formed a cultural bridge between Cuba and the United States regardless of the state of political relations, with Afro-Cuban rhythms like the habanera feeding into Afro-American music as early as the 19th century."

Marcus Hubbard of The Soul Rebels also spoke with Reuters saying:

"We are hoping that with us coming over, this can open up the door to more collaborations and things the U.S. and Cuba can come together on"

The Soul Rebels released their latest album Poetry in Motion in October 2019. The album has been featured in The New York Times, Billboards, Ebro's Apple Music Podcast, Forbes and Okayplayer. The album is packed full of guest appearances including Big Freedia, PJ Morton, Tank of Tank and The Bangas, Branford Marsalis, Kes, Trombone Shorty, Mannie Fresh and Matisyahu among others.

The band will continue their Poetry in Motion Tour on Feb 25 at Snowmass Village in Aspen, CO. The upcoming tour will take the band across the country including two performances at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Bowl from March 13-14. Special guest and frequent collaborator, DMX just announced for March 13th. More special guests to be announced. The tour will also bring the band to the South where they will perform in Chapel Hill, NC with Big Freedia.

All up to date news and tour info can be found at thesoulrebels.com.

Poetry In Motion Tour Dates:

2/25 @ Snowmass Base Village | Snowmass Village, CO

2/27 @ Riverfront Live | Cincinnati, OH

2/28 @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall | Pittsburgh, PA

3/1 @ Buffalo Iron Works | Buffalo, NY

3/2 @ Westcott Theater | Syracuse, NY

3/3 @ Press Room | Portsmouth, NH

3/6 @ U Street Music Hall | Washington, DC

3/7 @ Revel 32 | Poughkeepsie, NY

3/8 @ Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center | Greenfield, MA

3/10 @ Port City Music Hall | Portland, ME

3/11 @ Infinity Music Hall | Norfolk, CT

3/12 @ Stageone at FTC | Fairfield, CT

3/13-14 @ Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY**

3/15 @ The Sinclair | Cambridge, MA

4/9 @ UNC Chapel Hill - Phillips Hall | Chapel Hill, NC^

4/25 @ The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival | New Orleans, LA

5/1 @ The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival | New Orleans, LA*

5/30 @ Jo Long Theatre | San Antonio, TX

7/22 @ FloydFest | Floyd, VA

**w/DMX

^w/ Big Freedia

*Wu-Tang Clan featuring The Soul Rebels





Related Articles View More Music Stories