Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Shootouts Announce Grand Ole Opry Debut

The Shootouts Announce Grand Ole Opry Debut

The performance will be on February 24.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Akron, OH country-roots group The Shootouts will make their debut performance on the Grand Ole Opry on February 24. The RITE OF PASSAGE showcase comes on the same date as the release of their third full-length album Stampede (via Soundly Music) - PRELINK.

In addition to playing on the hallowed stage that hosted many of country music's greats, the band recently announced additional Nashville-based events and happenings for the week of February 24.

Stampede is produced by Ray Benson and is packed with appearances from Raúl Malo, Marty Stuart, Jim Lauderdale, Buddy Miller, Benson & members of Asleep at the Wheel.

Other available singles include "Better Things To Do" (featuring Marty Stuart) and "I'll Never Need Anyone More" (featuring Raul Malo). The album is currently #15 on the Americana Music Association Album Chart.

The Shootouts' sound is reflective of their Northeast Ohio Rustbelt roots, steeped in many familiar things but still its own: an energetic fusion of Americana, honky tonk and Western swing that Shootouts fans often refer to as "country music for people who DON'T like country." And while their hometown of Akron, Ohio - the city that produced the Pretenders, the Black Keys, and Devo - isn't a place normally associated with country music, these influences are as integral to their sound as those of the COUNTRY MUSIC greats.

The band will take their high-energy stage show on the road with a full-scale spring 2023 tour in support of Stampede.

Upcoming 2023 Shootouts tour dates

2/18 - Memphis, TN - Ameripolitan Awards
2/21 - Nashville, TN - Honky Tonk Tuesday Night - American Legion Post 82
2/23 - Nashville, TN - Grimey's in-store
2/24 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley - WMOT Finally Friday (noon)
2/24 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House (7 PM)
2/25 - Knoxville, TN - Barley's Taproom and Pizzeria
2/26 - Sparta, NC - Muddy Creek Café and Music Hall
2/28 - Richmond, VA - Get Tight Lounge
3/1 - Greensboro, NC - Flat Iron
3/2 - Chattanooga, TN - Cherry Street Tavern
3/3 - Tupelo, MS - Blue Canoe
3/4 - Merigold, MS - Hey Joe's
3/5 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic
3/7 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall
3/8 - Galveston, TX - Old Quarter Café
3/9 - San Antonio, TX - The Rustic
3/10 - Houston, TX - The Rustic
3/11 - Dallas, TX - The Rustic
3/12-14 - Austin, TX - SXSW
3/18 - Massillon, OH - Lions Lincoln Theatre
3/24 - Buffalo, NY - Sportsmen's Tavern
3/25 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's Grandview
3/26 - Grove City, PA - Big Rail Brewing
3/31 - Chicago, IL - Carol's Pub
4/1 - Newport, KY - Southgate House Revival
4/29 - Youngstown, OH - Birdfish Brewing
5/10 - Goshen, IN - Goshen Brewing Company
5/12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill
5/13 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Playhouse
5/19 - Thomas, WV - The Purple Fiddle
5/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Skinny Dennis
5/24 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse
6/8 - Cleveland, OH - East Shore Park Club Concert Series




$uicideboy$ & Shakewell New Music Big Shot Cream Soda Photo
$uicideboy$ & Shakewell New Music 'Big Shot Cream Soda'
The joint EP features 6-tracks produced by $uicideboy$ member Scrim that deliver dark and ominous beats mixed with unapologetic lyrics about drug use, violence, mental health and relationships. The EP follows highly-successful $uicideboy$ and Shakewell song collaborations “Solutions” and “Venom” which have combined for over 100 million streams.
Tracy Lawrence & Gary Allan Announce First Ever Co-Headlining Tour Photo
Tracy Lawrence & Gary Allan Announce First Ever Co-Headlining Tour
The upcoming tour from the two hitmakers recalls 30 years of some of Country's greatest era-defining hits. Though Lawrence and Allan have both shared radio waves and immense respect for each other throughout their careers, this upcoming multi-state tour represents the first time fans will get to see both do full sets on the same stage.
Oracle Sisters Share New Single Hot Summer Photo
Oracle Sisters Share New Single 'Hot Summer'
Paris-based three piece Oracle Sisters share brand new single “Hot Summer,” taken from their long awaited debut album Hydranism. The video, directed by Jade de Brito Lopes, sees the band slip into playfully eccentric animal costumes, causing general havoc to the streets of Paris. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Natalie Merchant Unveils New Single Come On, Aphrodite Photo
Natalie Merchant Unveils New Single 'Come On, Aphrodite'
It is the first track released from Merchant’s forthcoming album, Keep Your Courage, and establishes the record’s themes of love and passion as essential to the human experience. Merchant’s ninth solo studio album, and the latest new material since 2014’s self-titled record, Keep Your Courage will be released in April.

From This Author - Michael Major


T-Pain to Release Covers Album in MarchT-Pain to Release Covers Album in March
February 15, 2023

On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”
Dub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty CampbellDub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell
February 15, 2023

Legendary party-starters Dub Pistols release their new single “Moving On” featuring MC and D.J. Natty Campbell. After announcing their forthcoming album Frontline through Cyclone Records, this notorious touring band are carrying the summer atmosphere into these winter months with their infamous blend of dub, hiphop, ska and jungle. 
Jane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy CentralJane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy Central
February 15, 2023

The show will feature guest performances from Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, Cole Escola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Jane Lynch, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, Claudia O’Doherty, Lennon Parham, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, and more.
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'
February 15, 2023

John Vanderslice has announced his new album CRYSTALS 3.0, and shared it’s lead single “Crystals 26.” The culmination of a span of ecstatic experimentation with harsh noise and hard drugs, curious samples and cascading sequencers—it is both a new pinnacle for Vanderslice and the manifestation of a revelatory outlook. 
ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12
February 15, 2023

The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.
share