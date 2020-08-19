The Shilohs Release New Single and Music Video “Coaster” Out Now!

“Coaster” is the first single unearthed from The Shilohs' lost masterpiece “Tender Regions”, due out fall 2020.

Light Organ Records releases "Coaster": The first single unearthed from The Shilohs' lost masterpiece "Tender Regions", due out fall 2020.

"Honey it's been fun, but nothing lasts forever....

The sad protagonist has been cast in a shifting landscape of extreme contrasts. Cold glass, severe brutalist concrete forms, and alien thoroughfares are all sharp disparities to sweeping ocean swells, desolate rain-soaked sands, and lush blurred vegetation. This is a conscious choice, of course, to create a visual vehicle to dissolve the shadow psychological projections of The Shilohs 'Coaster' frontman Johnny Payne.

On location, on cue, always on point, Payne repetitively asks "what does one put in the bag that one throws into the ocean?" Clues exist in the periphery of course, but below the surface we all know we long return to where we come from. This is a simple, seductive, lead-off song from the forthcoming Tender Regions release - but it is more - what of the moral deficiencies of our lives that we allow to sink to the depths? "Honey it's been fun, but nothing lasts forever" Johnny Payne eloquently let's slip on The Shilohs' goodbye and in doing so, offers up perhaps their most mysteriously alluring siren call yet.

