The Sheckler Virtual Choir & Gloria Gaynor Team Up for Virtual Choir Rendition of 'Talkin' 'Bout Jesus'

Pianist and Producer Harrison Sheckler announced that The Sheckler Virtual Choir has recently teamed-up with the world-renowned 2x GRAMMY Award winning recording artist Gloria Gaynor (known around the world for her chart-topping song that has become a global anthem for survivors of all kinds, "I Will Survive") to create a virtual choir rendition of her hit song "Talkin' 'Bout Jesus" from her 2019 GRAMMY Award winning album 'TESTIMONY.'

Sheckler extends an invitation to singers of all ages from around the world to join Gloria and the choir in their rendition of her song.

For more information on how you can be a part of this production, visit the following link for detailed instructions: https://www.harrisonsheckler.com/join-virtual-choir-project

The deadline to join is June 1st, 2022.