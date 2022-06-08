The Sadies Share New Single 'All The Good'

Today, The Sadies share "All The Good," the fourth single unveiled from their 11th studio album, Colder Streams, out July 22 on Yep Roc Records.

Watch and share the lyric video for "All The Good," which was directed and edited by Mike Dubue with artwork from Sean Dean using visual effects by Arturo Brisindi using the LZX Memory Palace synthesizer.

Produced by Arcade Fire's Richard Reed Parry and recorded between 2019 and 2021 at Skybarn in Montreal, Canada, Colder Streams features 11 original compositions. The album was engineered and mixed by Pietro Amato, except for "You Should Be Worried," which was engineered and mixed by Michael Dubue and mastered by Peter J. Moore.

The album features guest appearances by Jon Spencer ("No One's Listening"), Michael Dubue ("End Credits"), Richard Reed Parry ("Message for Belial," "No One's Listening" and "Ginger Moon"), and the parents Good, Margaret on backing vocals for "So Far for So Few" and "All the Good," with Bruce on autoharp on the latter. The cover art is original artwork by The Sadies' bassist Sean Dean.

In support of the album, the band-Travis Good, Sean Dean, and Mike Belitsky-will embark on a North American and European tour beginning June 16 at Atwood's Tavern in Cambridge, MA. A complete list of dates is below; tickets are on sale here.

The release of Colder Streams will mark the quartet's final studio recording with founding member Dallas Good, who unexpectedly passed away in February. In preparation for the release, in October of 2021, Dallas penned what he coined the band's "anti-bio" and seemingly said all there is to say about the new album, first noting, "Colder Streams is, by far, the best record that has ever been made by anyone. Ever."

With a deep fondness and reverence for the best of CBGB-country, bluegrass, and blues-The Sadies are equally informed and influenced by everything from '60s garage and psychedelic rock to surf instrumentals and punk rock. Since they first arrived on the North American scene 28 years ago, the Toronto-based roots-rockers have developed, even perfected, a style of music uniquely their own.

Watch the new music video here:

The Sadies: On Tour

June 16-17 - Atwood's Tavern - Cambridge, MA

June 18 - Swamp Stomp - South Kingston, RI

July 8 - Winnipeg Folk Festival - Winnipeg, MB

July 10 - Sjock Festival - Girl, BE

July 12 - Patronaat - Haarlem, NL

July 13 - Creative Outlaws - Recklinghausen, DE

July 14 - Grenswerk - Venlo, NL

July 15 - Bluesfest Ingolstadt - Ingolstadt, DE

July 17 - Zwarte Cross - Lichtenvoorde, NL

July 19 - Kuturrampe - Krefeld, DE

November 9 - Dabadaba - San Sebastián, ES

November 10 - Kafe Antzokia - Bilbao, ES

November 11 - Escenario Santander - Santander, ES

November 12 - Garufa Club - A Coruña, ES

November 13 - Independence - Madrid, ES

November 15 - Sala X - Sevilla, ES

November 16 - Lemon Rock - Granada, ES

November 17 - 16 Toneladas - Valencia, ES

November 18 - Razz 3 - Barcelona, ES

November 19 - La Lata de Bombillas - Zaragoza, ES

December 31 - The Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON