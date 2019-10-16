The Russian Optimist Set To Record His 4th Comedy Album

Fresh off of his last album becoming the #1 best seller in iTunes comedy, Ben Rosenfeld returns to record his fourth live stand-up comedy album.

Join Ben as he makes light of being a Russian Jewish immigrant in today's America, his experiences as a new dad and surviving two car crashes.

Asked to comment on his impressive ability to generate a new hour of hilarious material every two years, Ben shrugged and said, "It beats having a real job. Err, I mean, it's really hard!"

There will be two live shows for the recording at The PIT Loft - 154 west 29th Street. Both shows will take place on one night only, Friday November 15 at 7pm and 9pm. Tickets are $15 online presale at BigBenComedy.com/live and $20 at the door. Ben's album will be released by Comedy Dynamics.





