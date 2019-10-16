The Russian Optimist Set To Record His 4th Comedy Album

Article Pixel Oct. 16, 2019  

The Russian Optimist Set To Record His 4th Comedy Album Fresh off of his last album becoming the #1 best seller in iTunes comedy, Ben Rosenfeld returns to record his fourth live stand-up comedy album.

Join Ben as he makes light of being a Russian Jewish immigrant in today's America, his experiences as a new dad and surviving two car crashes.

Asked to comment on his impressive ability to generate a new hour of hilarious material every two years, Ben shrugged and said, "It beats having a real job. Err, I mean, it's really hard!"

There will be two live shows for the recording at The PIT Loft - 154 west 29th Street. Both shows will take place on one night only, Friday November 15 at 7pm and 9pm. Tickets are $15 online presale at BigBenComedy.com/live and $20 at the door. Ben's album will be released by Comedy Dynamics.



