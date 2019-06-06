The Roots To Perform THINGS FALL APART In Its Entirety At The Hollywood Bowl

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced today that legendary hip-hop crew The Roots will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their groundbreaking album Things Fall Apart, by performing the album in its entirety, one night only, Wednesday, August 28, at 8 PM, at the iconic Hollywood Bowl. Combining a revolutionary blend of live instrumentation, classic hip-hop sampling, and thought-provoking wordplay, Things Fall Apart is one of the most influential albums in rap history. Special guests to be announced.

The Roots Crew have become one of the best known and most respected hip-hop acts in the business, winning four Grammys, including Best R&B Album for Wake Up!, Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance for "Hang in There" (with John Legend), and Best Group or Duo R&B Vocal Performance for "Shine." This brings the band's Grammy nomination count to 12. Additionally, The Roots Picnic, a yearly star-studded mix of musicians, has become a celebrated institution. The Roots were named one of the greatest live bands around by Rolling Stone and serve as the official house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Most recently, The Roots announced that they are developing an animated children's series, along with a live action children's series, in partnership with Amazon.

The wildly versatile bassist Christian McBride opens with his Grammy-winning 21st-century big band for a set of tight, swinging jazz.

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In February 2018, the Hollywood Bowl was named Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue for the 14th year in a row at the 29th Annual Pollstar Awards and was awarded the Top Amphitheater prize at the 2017Billboard Touring Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer. hollywoodbowl.com





